10/24/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Naples gave up the first two points of the season in the A series before the Rome from Jose Mourinho, who was expelled for his constant protests eight minutes from the end. In a very even game and few occasions, the Partenopeans enjoyed the clearest arrivals in two shots of Osimhen that crashed into the post. After the final 0-0, the ‘azzurro’ side went on to share the lead with Milan.

ROM

NAP

Rome

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibañez, Viña; Veretout, Cristante; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan (El Shaarawy, 66 ‘); Abraham (Shomurodov, 87 ‘).

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Fabián Ruiz, Zielinski (Elmas, 71 ‘); Politano (Lozano, 71 ‘), Osimhen and Insigne (Mertens, 81’).

Referee

Davide Massa. TA: Abraham (30 ‘), Veretout (90’), Karsdorp (90 ‘), Mancini (90’) / Mertens (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Olympic stadium in Rome corresponding to matchday 9 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Both contenders arrived immersed in opposite dynamics. Those of Spalletti, leaders of the A series with full of points. Those of Mourinho, in need of joy after the humiliating week-long loss to Bodo Glimt 6-1. A ridiculous one that the Setúbal coach did not turn a blind eye to. Five of the headlines in Norway (Borja Mayoral, Gonzalo Villar, Kumbulla, Reynolds and Diawara) watched the game from the stands, while the bench was filled with homegrown players. However, both technicians started with their respective gala eleven.

In a first act of few occasions, of maximum equality, the focus of the meeting shifted to individual disputes. And none was lived with the intensity that the face to face between Victor osimhen and Gianluca mancini, seconded by Ibanez on the axis of the rear. Participative and mobile, the Nigerian offered himself without a prize, often offside. The centrals were taking him out of the game with blows. The ram warmed up and was almost not ejected. Mancini he released his elbow in an aerial cast and Osimhen, from the ground, he let go of a kick that missed the target.

A revealing scene could then be seen. KoulibalyActing as ‘older brother’, he asked his partner for calm with a relaxed gesture. A task they would later join Spalletti or Mertens. When it comes to gambling, the Naples only tested Rui Patricio before the break in a squishy shot of Distinguished. The Rome, more reactive, had the clearest chance of the first half in a heads up that Abraham, in his attempt to adjust the shot to the post, he sent out.

He pressed the Naples at the beginning of the second half. He settled in the rival field, patient, looking for a hole in the back ‘giallorossa’. Crack found by Fabian Ruiz. Looking at the line, he leaked a masterful pass so that Politano attend Osimhen in the mouth of the goal. But forced by the harassment of his markers, the Nigerian finished off against the post. They also crashed against the wood Mancini and Ibanez in his effort to abort the goal. Next, Osimhen He was reunited with the wood after heading a corner kick.

The first shot of the Rome between the three suits did not arrive until 65 ‘in a naive attempt to Mkhitaryan. Still, the shot emboldened a Rome that he could win in a fleeting arreón. Pellegrini shot close to the squad and Mancini, after a lateral foul, he headed out for a pin with Ospina sold. Based on interruptions, the party got bogged down again. Despite a goal disallowed by Osimhen offside, no more chances were seen and Mourinho he was expelled for his repeated protests. Spalletti he was also sent off after the final whistle for applauding the referee.