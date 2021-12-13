12/13/2021 at 23:10 CET

Roma are smiling again in Serie A. After beating CSKA Sofia in the Conference League (2-3), Jose Mourinho’s team rediscovered the path of triumph in domestic competition, where he linked two consecutive defeats. The centrals Smalling and Ibáñez finished with a Spezia (2-0) that did not react until the end.

ROM

SPE

Rome

Rui Patrício; Ibáñez, Smalling (Diawara, 64 ‘), Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Veretout (Bove, 93 ‘), Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Viña; Mayoral (Afena-Gyan, 64 ‘) and Abraham.

Spezia

Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Kovalenko (Agudelo, 53 ‘), Sala (Kiwior, 17’), Maggiore (Bastoni, 53 ‘), Reca; Strelec (Green, 53 ‘) and Manaj.

Goals

1-0 M. 6 Smalling. 2-0 M. 56 Ibáñez.

Referee

A. Prontera. TA: Viña (54 ‘), Kumbulla (65’), Afena-Gyan (70 ‘and 93’) / Gyasi (92 ‘).

Incidents

Olympic of Rome. About 40,000 spectators.

Very soon things turned on his face. On a corner kick, Abraham won it at the far post and Smalling deflected it into the small area.. Thiago Motta had come out with a defensive approach and the visiting coach saw how the duel turned uphill at the first substitution.

Viña was able to double the rent but Provedel was prevented and the occasion of the ‘Loba’ woke up Spezia, who until after half an hour did not dirty Rui Patrício’s gloves. Abraham, right in the extension, he crashed a shot with his chest on the crossbar that foreshadowed what would come after the break.

Again a defender and again in another corner kick. Roger Ibáñez put Veretout’s center into the net and Roma sentenced the match. His second part was gray and that motivated the reaction of Motta’s, already late. In the discount Afena-Gyan He made it 3-0 but the youth squad went from ecstasy to disappointment. He helped himself by the hand on the play and saw the second yellow. Goal annulled and expulsion. A sad epilogue.