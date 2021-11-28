11/28/2021 at 8:34 PM CET

.

The Rome from portuguese Jose Mourinho He chained his second consecutive victory in the Italian Serie A this Sunday, achieving a hard-fought 1-0 win at home against the Torino, which allowed him to stay three points away from the Champions League positions.

ROM

TOR

Rome

Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Diawara; Karsdorp, Pellegrini (Carles Pérez, 15 ‘) (Kumbulla, 90 + 3’), Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy (Viña, 87 ‘); Zaniolo and Abraham.

Torino

Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji (Zima, 46 ‘), Bremer, Buongiorno (Baselli, 76’); Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda (Zaza, 77 ‘); Praet (Pjaca, 76 ‘), Brekalo; Belotti (Belotti, 79 ‘).

Referee

Daniele Chiffi. TA: Ibañez (90 + 2 ‘), Kumbulla (90 + 4’) / Zima (54 ‘)

Incidents

Match played at the Olympic Stadium in Rome corresponding to matchday 14 of Serie A 2020-2021.

A lonely goal from the English Tammy Abraham half an hour into the game, after a great attendance by the Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan, it was enough for the team of Mourinho to break a Torino who continues to suffer a lot away from home, where he barely added a win and only scored three goals in seven games.

The English striker, signed last summer from the Chelsea, has four goals in this A series.

After getting ahead on the scoreboard, the Rome He lowered his position in an attempt to maintain the advantage and his defense withstood the thrusts of a Torino whose best opportunity came with a shot from outside the Croatian’s area Josip Brekalo.

The Romanist ensemble, in which the Catalan Carles perez He played 75 minutes, jumped onto the field from the bench at a quarter of an hour due to the injury of Lorenzo Pellegrini, was placed fifth, three points behind the Atalanta, room.

The leadership, held by Milan and Naples, is seven points away waiting for the Parthenopeans to close the day before the Lazio.