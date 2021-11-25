11/25/2021

On 11/26/2021 at 00:02 CET

Roma ensure their presence in the Conference League playoffs and will still fight to be first in the group. José Mourinho’s team must win their commitment in Sofia and hope that Bodø / Glimt draws or loses in Ukraine.

ROM

ZOR

Rome

Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling (Ibañez, 70 ‘), Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Veretout, Mkhitaryan (Missory, 76 ‘), El Shaarawy (Zalewski, 70’); Carles Pérez, Abraham (Mayoral, 76 ‘), Zaniolo (Shomurodov, 70’).

Zorya

Matsapura; Favorov, Vernydub, Imerekov, Juninho (Snurnitsyn, 71 ‘); Sayyadmanesh (Owusu, 83 ‘), Buletsa (Dal Bello, 83’), Cvek, Kabaev; Gromov (Nazaryna, 46 ‘), Zahedi (Gladky, 46’).

Goals

1-0 M.15 Carles Pérez. 2-0 M.33 Zaniolo. 3-0 M.46 Abraham. 4-0 M.75 Abraham.

Referee

Kovacs (Romania). TA: Karsdorp, Mancini.

Countryside

Olympic. 24,000 viewers.

The duel against Zorya had no greater history. With the primer read beforehand, heThe ‘giallorossi’ started in fifth and after half an hour of meeting they already had all three points under control. Carles Pérez, without many minutes in the last matches, returned to see the door in the continental competition. The Catalan took advantage of an assistance from El Shaarawy to overcome Matsapura and reassure the Romanist parish. Moments later, Zaniolo would open a gap, which could have been greater if Veretout had converted a penalty on the edge of the break.

In the second half and without time to settle on the pitch, Abraham left the duel seen for judgment and reconciled the capital’s fans with a too irregular team. ANDhe British footballer would sign one of the goals of the day, if not the goal, with a spectacular Chilean to close the account.