12/01/2021

On at 21:14 CET

Roma, who added two games without losing, yielded at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna, in which a goal from the Swede Mathias svanberg In the first half it was enough for the locals to sign the victory.

BOWL

ROM

Bologna

Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; Skov Olsen (De Silvestri, 81 ‘), Domínguez (Vignato, 91’), Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow (Orsolini, 90 ‘); Arnautovic (Sansone, 17 ‘)

Rome

Rui Patricio; Mancini (Viña, 73 ‘), Smalling, Ibáñez; Diawara (Carles Pérez, 46 ‘); Karsdorp, Veretout (Cristante, 64 ‘), Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy (Shomurodov, 52’); Zaniolo and Abraham

Referee

Luca Pairetto. TA: Soriano (38 ‘), Skorupski (88’), Sansone (92 ‘) / Abraham (45’), Carles Pérez (59 ‘), Zaniolo (72’), Karsdorp (92 ‘)

Six defeats for Roma in fourteen days of Serie A, with eight victories and a draw, which complicates their path to a place in the next Champions League, with three days remaining until the appointment with Inter Milan, in force champion.

The set of Mourinho, in the middle of the fight for the Champions positions, he started dominant and his were the first occasions. But little by little the ‘rossoblú’ came into play and began to arrive with danger to the domains of Rui Patricio. They didn’t need much. The Swede was unmarked who received a good ball between the lines and without thinking twice, he faced the goal and shot from the half moon, low and well attached to the post, far from the reach of the goal giallorrosso.

Far from reacting, Roma maintained a lack of game and rhythm and the few opportunities they had were deactivated by the attentive Polish goal Lukas skorupski.

To the gray performance was also added the negative news of the yellow seen by the English Tammy Abraham, essential forward for Mou, that the duel against Inter will be lost due to the accumulation of cards.

He was fifth in the table, with a single point advantage over Juventus, seventh, which defeated Salernitana on Tuesday.

Bologna is also pressing hard and moved to 24 points, just one away from Roma.