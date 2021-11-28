11/28/2021 at 15:10 CET

Jesus Burgos

New victory for Paris Saint-Germain (1-3) in a match marked by the superiority without brilliance of the team Mauricio Pochettino. Saint-Étienne took the lead before in the last minute of the first half the referee sent off Kolodziejczak and then Marquinhos it will mark the so much of the tie. Already in the second half, the Parisian team extended advantages with the goal of Angel Di Maria and the doublet of Marquinhos. Three points to continue at the top of Ligue 1 and put a 14-point margin with the second classified in a day marked by the return of Sergio Bouquets.

ASS

PSG

AS Saint-Étienne

Green; Sissoko (Moukoudi, 45 ‘), Nadé, Kolodziejczak, Trauco; Maçon, Camara, Aouchiche (Youssouf, 45 ‘); Boudebouz (Gourna, 72 ‘), Bouanga and Khazri.

Paris Saint-Germain

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Bernat; Danilo, Gueye (Paredes, 76 ‘), Leo Messi; Di Maria, Mbappé and Neymar Jr (Ebimbe, 86 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.21, Bouanga. 1-1 M.45, Marquinhos. 1-2 M.79, Di Maria. 1-3 M.91, Marquinhos.

Referee

Jérome Brisard. TA: Sissoko, Boudebouz, Camara / Bernat. TR: Kolodziejczak (45 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fifteenth day of Ligue 1 played at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

Mauricio Pochettino came out with everything up, delaying Leo Messi inside to place Angel Di Maria next to Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr, while the most prominent news was the debut of Sergio Ramos with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt after his signing for the French club this past summer. For its part, the group led by Claude went out to show that, joining an attack with Khazri, Bouanga, Aouchiche or Boudebouz, its ranking as penultimate is just a mirage and may be much higher.

And it is that the beginning of the party had a very high rate. While the locals came out with high pressure, trying to suffocate those from Pochettino, the Parisians sought to take advantage of the spaces and speed to hurt Saint-Étienne. And in this way the chances were not long in coming. The first was the goal. However, canceled. A local defensive error that Paris Saint-Germain took advantage of to get ahead early on the scoreboard. Leo Messi opened to Say Maria for the Argentine to attend and Leo, again, with a shy touch enable Neymar to the far post to materialize the first goal very easily. Nothing could be further from reality, the VAR intervened and the goal was annulled. First notification

The second was for Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman took advantage of a ball into space to win the back to the centrals and face Etienne green, who with his interventions prevented the visitors from getting ahead on the scoreboard. It would not be precisely those of the French capital who released the electronic. And it is that, after twenty minutes of play, the local team gave the surprise. Not before without intrigue and waiting because of the VAR entry. The position of Marquinhos enabled the local attack after a great assistance with the outside of Wahbi khazri that he finished first Kolodziejczak and, after the rejection, Bouanga materialized on the first morning of Sunday.

After that, minutes of locked play arrived where the referee showed four yellow cards, three for the locals and one for the visitors. Only some timid approach to Green’s area endangered the goals during the final stretch of the first half. Or so it seemed because then the last three minutes of added time came. Then the Saint-Étienne received a harsh punishment.

Double punishment for a St. Étienne that held up well to PSG

The referee of the match showed the direct red to Kolodziejczak after a foul on Mbappe when the French striker went alone in front of goal. More than forty-five minutes outnumbered for the local team. However, it was not going to be the worst. Or the only negative for Étienne in the last minutes. And it is that in the lack of Kolodziejczak came the tying goal.

In the lack where Kolodziejczak is sent off, PSG draws. Leo Messi centered a spherical that Marquinhos took the opportunity to tie with his precise shot. Thus ended the first forty-five minutes of the game. With the worst possible script written for Saint-Étienne and with everything yet to be decided.

The second part was completely different. And it is something that already began to be seen from the first second. The locals backed down, tried to hold the result and hoped to surprise by leaving with speed in the attack. However, they could hardly catch the visiting defenders unexpectedly. Just a lazy shot of Bouanga that Donnarumma bloca brought danger to the Parisian goal in the second half. The rest, a monologue of PSG that was superior but without brilliance or efficiency.

For his part, Kylian Mbappé was failed before a Green who took the measure and managed to break his streak of several games by scoring in Ligue 1. At the end, fifteen minutes after the end of the game, the PSG goal arrived. More by insistence and fatigue of the rival than by merit. It came thanks to a good collective combination that ended with a ball in the front of Leo Messi to open right to Gave Maria and the ‘noodle’ defined wonderfully to put the visitor advantage on the scoreboard. The duel seemed to be doomed. However, the bad news also came for Mauricio Pochettino.

An entry from Macon caused that Neymar Jr he stepped badly and had to leave the field of play on a stretcher. An injury that can condition the future of Paris Saint-Germain. When it seemed that the match was over, the goal that certified the double of Marquinhos. Center Leo Messi that finds Marquinhos in the center of the area to win the position of the center-back and shoot at pleasure. The Argentine’s third assist in the match to add three points, maintain the lead and put 14 points away from his closest pursuer.