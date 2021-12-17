12/17/2021 at 23:03 CET

Inter established themselves in the leadership of the Italian soccer league after thrashing the bottom, Salernitana, who lost 0-5 with goals from Ivan Perisic, Denzel Dumfries, Alexis Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez and Roberto Gagliardini.

SALT

INT

Salernitana

Fiorillo; Gyomber (Zortea, 80 ‘), Bogdan, Gagliolo; Delli Carri, Coulibaly, Kastanos (Schiavone, 61 ‘), Obi, Ranieri (Jaroszynski, 71’); Ribéry (Gondo, 71 ‘), Simy (Djuric, 61’).

Inter

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni (Di Marco, 56 ‘); Dumfries, Barella (Vidal, 56 ‘), Calhanoglu, Brozovic (Gagliardini, 71’), Perisic (Kolarov, 78 ‘); Dzeko, Alexis Sánchez (Lautaro, 56 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Perisic. 0-2 M. 33 Dumfries. 0-3 M. 52 Alexis Sánchez. 0.4 M. 78 Lautaro. 0-5 M. 87 Gagliardini.

Referee

Maurizio Mariani. TA: Gyomber (54 ‘) / Barella (18’), Calhanoglu (76 ‘).

Incidents

Stadio Arechi. Day 18. 20,000 spectators.

Inter will remain in first place at the end of the day, whatever Milan does. At the moment, waiting for the clash that he has to play against Napoli, he is four points away. The Salernitana did not surprise and Simone Inzaghi’s men continue with their great streak of consecutive victories: they already have six.

The bottom was no rival. In any moment. From the beginning, he dropped to his knee. Perisic’s early goal, with a great header at eleven minutes, ended the resistance of the last classified in Serie A, who definitely lost their way shortly before the break with a goal from Dumfries.

The Dutch player has definitely established himself on the right wing and Achraf Hakimi has definitely passed into oblivion. With a shoe at the end of a play started with a great pass from Brozovic, who closed Dzeko with an assist, showed that he is a first-line player and very important at Inter.

After the break, there was no mercy for the Salernitana. Inter proved to play internalized football, playing with constant first-rate touches with which the Salernitana succumbed without being able to do anything at all.

With that script, the rest of the goals came cascading. Alexis Sánchez, in the middle of a wave of rumors about his departure from Inter, made the third after signing a great personal move; Lautaro Martínez, in 78, made the fourth with a shot from the penalty spot; and, almost at the end, on the horn, Gagliardini closed a win by a team that passed the steamroller.