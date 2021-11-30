11/30/2021 at 22:48 CET

Arnau montserrat

He was at the center of criticism and Morata grows in the face of such a situation. The same thing happens with the Selection of Luis Enrique. He focused the debate on the previous one, after his scoring drought with only 1 goal in 12 games, and today he saved a Juventus who was taking buckets of water against the bottom. La Salernitana pressed to tie and the Spanish striker appeared, from the bench, to score and seal a victory more than necessary. In addition, it caused a penalty that Dybala missed.

SALT

JUV

Salernitana

Belec; Kechrida (Schiavone 50 ‘), Veseli, Gyömber, Gagliolo, Ranieri (Pawel 82’); Coulibaly, Capezzi (Di Tacchio 50 ‘), Zortea; Bonazzoli (Vergani 81 ‘), Simy (Duric 65’).

Juventus

Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini (Alex Sandro 67 ‘); Bernardeschi (Rabiot 71 ‘), Locatelli, Bentancur, Kulusevski (Soulé 90’); Kean (Dybala 67 ‘), Dybala.

Goals

0-1 M.21 Dybala; 0-2 M.70 Morata.

Referee

Francesco Fourneau. TA: Gagliolo (25 ‘) / Locatelli (60’)

After leaving Stamford Bridge humiliated and losing at home to Atalanta on the last day, Juventus needed a victory yes or yes. Even more so to stay alive in the fight to enter the next Champions League, a task that is already complicated. Those of Allegri came out at a good pace before a bottom who waited for his opportunity from behind.

Dybala was convinced that he could break the statistic that said that ‘Juve’ had never scored in the city of Salerno. It said, because that record no longer exists. The Argentine midfielder combined with a fantastic wall with Kulusevski and in his second he tried to beat Belec with a tight and crossed shot. A great goal.

The ‘vechia signora’ was grown and Chiellini put land in the middle after a shot from Cuadrado to the post on a free-kick. The joy was short-lived because the VAR saw Kean’s foreplay offside. Fair is little. Millimeters La Salernitana saw the opportunity to do damage and almost managed to tie it moments later. The domain, however, remained with Allegri as a whole. The worst for them, the result so short.

So much so that at the beginning of the second half he played with fire. Juventus prowled the Salernitana area but did not finish finishing. Ranieri did it against Szczesny’s goal but to the wood. It was a sung goal for the winger of the Salerno team. He was already celebrating it but ended up with his hands on his head. The entire stadium in fact. Unforgivable.

At least it served to shake the legs of the ‘bianconeri’. Those of Turin lost control and pressed the Salernitana in search of surprise. Morata had to show up to break his four-game drought to put out the fire. The Spanish striker subtly put his foot to a Bernardeschi center and the leather slipped between Belec’s legs. Silencing the criticism. There the local siege ended. Morata even had time to provoke a penalty on the last play of the match. Dybala sent him to the clouds.