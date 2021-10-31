10/31/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

A goal from the Polish Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli a hard-fought 1-0 victory this Sunday in the Campania region derby against Salernitana and allowed him to shield his leadership in the Italian Serie A.

SALT

NAP

Salernitana

Belec; Zortea, Gyomber, Strandberg, Ranieri (Gagiolo, 88 ‘); Schiavone (Djuric, 88 ‘), Di Tacchio, Kastanos; Ribéry; Bonazzoli (Obi, 72 ‘), Gondo (Simy, 66’).

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz; Zielinski (Zanoli, 90 ‘), Politano (Jesus, 80’), Mertens (Petagna, 63 ‘); Lozano (Elmas, 60 ‘).

Referee

Michael Fabbri. TA: Rui (74 ‘). TR: Kastanos (69 ‘) / Koulibaly (77’).

Incidents

Stadiu Arechi. Day 11. 25,000 spectators.

The team of Luciano Spalletti continues with the roller this season, in which he only drew one game, last week at Roma, and won the other ten, with a waterproof defense that only conceded three goals.

Neither the loss due to injury of the Nigerian Victor Osimhen, author of five goals in this league season start, was able to stop Naples. With the Mexican Hirving Lozano starting in the Spalletti line-up, it was Piotr Zielinski, a versatile midfielder, who collapsed the Salernitana wall in the 61st minute, after Andrea Petagna shook the crossbar with a header.

The worst seemed to have happened for the leader when Salernitana’s Cyprus player Grigoris Kastanos was sent off in the 70th minute, but the numerical superiority only lasted seven minutes, as also the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly saw the direct red and complicated the work of Naples.

Salernitana, led by Frenchman Frank Ribery, ended the match with two center forwards that touch two meters high, Nigerian Nwankwo Simy and Bosnian Milan Djuric, and on a high ball hanging in the penalty area in the 96th minute a huge opportunity came in the boots of Riccardo Gagliolo, whose shot went wide and guaranteed another victory for Napoli.