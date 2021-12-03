12/02/2021 at 21:30 CET

.

A sober second part served the Osasuna to overcome his first eliminatory cup of the course (0-4) against a San Agustín del Guadalix who stood up until the break.

SAG

OSA

Saint Augustine Guadalix

Farru; Luís León, Ruiz, Kani (Pinilla 76 ‘), Álvarez; Ezequiel (Ogawa 62 ‘), Galiana, Jesús Sánchez (Lalo 62’), Rubén Bas (Castillo 76 ‘); Cano and Riki (Holes 62 ‘).

Osasuna

Ramos; Areso, Aridane (Oier 78 ‘), Ramalho, Juan Cruz (Cote 46’); Torres, Javi Martínez (Kike Barja 78 ‘), Jaume Grau, Íñigo Pérez, Ontiveros (Chimy Ávila 74’); and Barbero (Kike García 74 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.50 Barbero, 0-2 M.61Torres, 0-3 M.72 Ontiveros and 0-4 M.90 Chimy Ávila.

Referee

Jaime Latre. TA: Álvarez (28 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the first round of the Copa del Rey played at the San Agustín del Guadalix football stadium before some 4,000 spectators.

Illusion and responsibility were cited in the same party. And both were noticed during the initial forty-five minutes, since as the first grew older, the second began to weigh more.

The Navarrese left wanting to go ahead to manage the times of the duel at their convenience, but the host resisted the initial onslaught. That gave him confidence, so much so that he began to grow until he controlled the game.

Much had to do Joselu, a feisty striker who seemed hell-bent on making the front pages of newspapers. Constant nightmare for the defense, first he warned with a deflected kick by Darius, then with a shot from inside the area that returned to give work to the goalkeeper and just before the break culminating without success a heads-up.

Each approach was a chant to ‘yes, you can’ but also buy tickets to fit the 0-1, because against the team of Jagoba Dragged it was a dagger threatening a broken rival. Of the entire offensive front Ontiveros It was the most incisive although the one who approached the goal with more clarity was Barber, finishing high.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The break was good for Osasuna, who came out with a higher rhythm. And it didn’t take much to get ahead of him since, after a couple of tries, a shot around the corner from Barber ended up kissing the tights with suspense after touching her Farru.

The Madrid painting was still recovering from the blow when the second one fell on him, the work of Robert towers when a dead ball ends at the far post after touching it Javi Martinez. From that moment the ‘rojillos’ focused on keeping the advantage.

Still there was time for a goal from Ontiveros, which surprised from a long distance with an unreachable shoe to put the icing on the cake, and for another of Chimy Avila upside down already in the final moments.