12/01/2021 at 23:42 CET

X. Serrano

The struggle for the ‘Scudetto‘is in a fist. The Naples, leader of the A series, seemed to consolidate the position when advancing in front of the Sassuolo with goals from Fabian Ruiz and Mertens. But the ‘neroverdi’, accustomed to growing up against the greats, tied in the final stretch with so many of Scamacca and Ferrari. And the comeback was not consummated because the referee annulled in 94 ‘a goal from Defrel for a debatable previous fault. The 2-2 end leaves the Milan to a point of the first square and to Inter two.

SAS

NAP

Sassuolo

Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio (Kyriakopoulos, 61 ‘); Frattesi (Harroui, 77 ‘), Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori (Defrel, 88 ‘), Traoré (Henrique, 61’); Scamacca.

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Lobotka, Fabián Ruiz (Politano, 66 ‘); Lozano (Demme, 73 ‘), Zielinski, Insigne (Elmas, 46’); Mertens (Petagna, 66 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 51 Fabian Ruiz. 0-2 M. 60 Mertens. 1-2 M. 72 Scamacca. 2-2 M. 90 Ferrari.

Referee

Ivano Pezzuto. TA: Rogerio (25 ‘), Berardi (54’), Henrique (87 ‘) / Politano (84’), Demme (89 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Mapei Stadium corresponding to matchday 15 of Serie A 2021-2022.

For practical purposes the team of Spalletti served as a local. The fact that the ‘neroverdi’ team plays half an hour by road from Sassuolo and is one of the clubs with less social roots in the A series, joined the landing of Neapolitan fans. Only the chants of the partenopea fans were heard, excited by the hypothesis of winning the ‘Scudetto’32 years later.

Encouraged by his people, the Naples He came out to dominate the game. But Sassuolo, who defeated Milan last day, did not allow himself to be subdued. The result was a balanced duel with alternatives, although without clear chances of danger. Partly because of the formidable state of Kalidou koulibaly in the rear ‘azzurra’ and Gian Marco Ferrari in defense of the ‘neroverdi’.

The break was reached with a free shot by each side, both after isolated actions. Rui discovered the rear of the Sassuolo with a long pass for the race Distinguished, who, forced by his marker, tried a toe shot that he rejected with a slap Consigli. In the opposite arc, Ferrari He showed that he is not a center-back to use by lowering a ball rained in the area after a corner and finishing at the half turn. Unemployment Ospina.

The passage through changing rooms brought the unexpected substitution of Distinguished, ‘a priori’ without physical problems, for The more. If the slogan of Spalletti In the intermission it was to come out more aggressive in the pressure, his pupils interpreted it to perfection. The 0-1 came after a robbery of Mertens near the rival area. Zielinski he played first for Fabian Ruiz, who from the crescent of the area adjusted a crossed left-footed shot to the base of the post.

The Naples was going to more and the Sassuolo seemed to have no answers. In a quick association on the right wing, it was 0-2. Zielinski attended again, this time at a Mertens who put the leather to sleep with the outside of the right boot, let it bounce and unstitched it against the net. There are already four goals in the last three days for the Belgian, to the rescue of the ‘partenopei’ just when they had lost through injury to Osimhen, his goal man until then.

But Sassuolo He hadn’t said the last word. ScamaccaWith a fleeting maneuver to cushion the ball with his chest and finish off with a volley, he cut the gap in the 71st minute. Also depleted by changes in Fabian and Koulibaly due to physical problems, the Naples sank down. Thus came the tie, in a formidable head of Ferrari to the block. And in addition, a theft of Berardi finished it Defrel with a cross shot to the net. Spallettiexpelled for his protests, he could not see how the VAR it saved him a point. The goal was annulled for lack of Berardi. A decision that is worth the leadership alone.