11/02/2021

On 03/11/2021 at 00:03 CET

Roger Payró

Sevilla have run out of margin for error in Europe. Lopetegui’s team was traced by Lille (1-2) and is on the edge of the precipice. He is bottom of the group with three points, two from Wolfsburg and Lille and four from Salzburg. In the two remaining days you can only conjugate the verb win. Against the French champion it started well but ended up dissolving like a sugar. An absurd penalty from Delaney It was the slab that began to sink the Nervionense ship.

SEV

Lil

Seville

Bond; Navas (Montiel, 65 ‘), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Delaney (Lamela, 57 ‘), Fernando, Óliver (Munir, 73’); Suso (Jordán, 57 ‘), Rafa Mir (En-Nesyri, 57’) and Ocampos.

Lille

Grbic; Çelik, Djaló, Fonte, Mandava; Renato Sanches (Onana, 75 ‘), Andre, Ikoné; Weah (Yazici, 72 ‘), David (Xeka, 86’) and Bamba.

Goals

1-0 M. 15 Ocampos. 1-1 M. 43 David (pen.). 1-2 M. 51 Ikoné.

Referee

Istvan Kovacs (Romania). AT: Delaney (42 ‘), En-Nesyri (60’), Ocampos (90 ‘), Montiel (95’), Diego Carlos (96 ‘) / Bamba (78’), Ikoné (79 ‘), Andre (87 ‘), Xeka (95’), Grbic (96 ‘) and Yazici (97’).

Sevilla cheated us all. His staging was with the league suit, showing that bossy version that in domestic competition has him in third place. Thus, he left Lille unanswered in the opening bars. Ocampos was the nucleus where the occasions were concentrated. He tried it with his head at the exit of a corner and the next he hunted it inside.

The Argentine caught a Grbic rejection shot by Rafa Mir and kissed the tights for the second game in a row. They are his first two goals of the course for an Ocampos who sought the double with a long shot that did not take the desired effect. Sevilla wants and needs that the one from Quilmes shine again as before.

Delaney, friendly fire

Lopetegui’s team quickly got tired of maintaining that attitude. Gradually he moved with the Champions League clothing, whose image leaves much to be desired. This competition does not forgive mistakes and Delaney played Russian roulette. He was close to committing a penalty in an unnecessary sweep and ended up being the Sevilla executioner with a slap at Bamba in the area without the ball in between.

Five years ago nothing would have happened, but in the ‘Big Brother’ that football is now, one cannot even sneeze without being seen. From the VOR room they told the Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs that there was a punishable action and after consulting the monitor, he sanctioned her. He did not forgive Jonathan David from the fateful point.

The goal disconnected Sevilla, which in an error of Diego Carlos behind it almost costs him to get to the holiday at a disadvantage. Bond was formidable shrinking space to Ikone, which took revenge minutes later. Already in the second act, which as for Sevilla was an extension of the first, the Franco-Congolese did see the goal punishing the rejection that spat the stick after a shot from Çelik.

It was the third dangerous action in a row by the French side in a play that Lopetegui’s box failed to ward off the danger. There was a long time ahead and Sevilla know what it is to live magical nights at Sánchez-Pizjuán, but they seem to have forgotten. Julen introduced a triple change to shake the team that did not have the desired effect. For more inri, Navas had to retire due to injury.

The Seville group was a nervous wreck, which could not sink its teeth into a very orderly and iron Lille who remembered why he conquered Ligue 1 last year.