12/18/2021

On at 23:54 CET

Alba Lopez

This Seville has claw. He showed it against Atlético at Sánchez Pizjuán clinging to the League with a goal from Ocampos in the 88th minute that leaves the Hispanics just five points behind Real Madrid in the table with the same number of games played. Rakitic He advanced the Lopetegui team with one of those goals of his from yesteryear from outside the area, Philip made the tie for the rojiblancos head at the exit of a corner, and already in the aftermath Ocampos He was in charge of bringing ecstasy to the stands of Nervión. Simeone’s men are still 13 points behind Madrid. They paint clubs in Canillejas. And Barça has been stomping from behind …

SEV

ATM

Seville

Bond; Montiel (Gudelj, 29 ‘), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik; Delaney, Jordán (Acuña, 53 ‘) (Augustinsson, 85’), Rakitic; Ocampos, Iván Romero (Rafa Mir, 53 ‘), Papu Gómez (Munir, 84’).

Athletic

Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente (De Paul, 39 ‘), Koke, Lemar; Correa (Joao Félix, 46 ‘), Luis Suárez (Cunha, 57’).

Goals

1-0 M. 6 Rakitic. 1-1 M. 33 Felipe. 2-1 M. 88 Ocampos.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee). TA: Rekik (66 ‘), Papu Gómez (69’) and Montiel (69 ‘) / Cunha (96’).

Incidents

Sánchez Pizjuán. 33,354 spectators.

Cholo kept a rabbit under his hat for the Pizjuán. It was the ownership of Trippier, on which it has been said that he has an offer from Newcastle to leave the team in the winter market. The English entrance returned Llorente to his natural place, the right interior. De Paul was the sacrificed. Lopetegui’s surprise in the eleven was the youth squad player Iván Romero -debut in the First Division-, who beat Rafa Mir at the spearhead of Seville.

With all the cards on the table, however, the one from the joker was Rakitic. The Croat, who is having a hard time getting warm this season, regreen old laurels to overtake Sevilla with a shoe from his home to the squad when the first ten minutes of play had not yet been completed.

Atlético had not gone badly in the game, but once again paid for its weak defense. The wake-up call was serious. Like Montiel’s subsequent injury to Lopetegui, who had to recycle Koundé on the right side and give in to a pivot like Gudelj to play in the center of the defense. Shortly after, Felipe got the head tie for Atlético at the exit of a corner kick. The Nervión house of cards had collapsed in the blink of an eye. Llorente put the blur in mattress code by injuring himself at the edge of the break.

Already with De Paul on the field in the second half, and also Joao Félix, who entered through Correa, Atleti stepped on the accelerator. But the spaces that he left behind were almost expensive. Rakitic took out the bazooka again without the same luck as at the start of the duel. And seeing that the fatigue began to take its toll, both Lopetegui, with Mir and Acuña, and Simeone, with Cunha moved. Suarez didn’t like the change.

The last half hour of the game was a want and not power of Atlético. Cunha and Joao Félix left details, but that is not enough. And when the tie seemed immovable, Ocampos appeared to bring Sevilla back to life and the League. at the exit of a corner kick. Delaney crashed the ball head into the crossbar and the Argentine caught the rebound to beat Oblak with a whiplash. Another punishment for Simeone’s men from set pieces. What a way to suffer.