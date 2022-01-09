01/09/2022 at 18:14 CET

Isaac fandos

Sevilla beat a sterile Getafe at the Sánchez Pizjuan, which at no time endangered Dmitrovic’s goal. The both from Rafa Mir, in which David Soria was able to do more, gave the three points to Lopetegui’s men, who secured the second position.

SEV

GET

Seville

Dmitrovic, Montiel, Koundé (Gudelj, 46 ‘), Diego Carlos, Acuña, Joan Jordán, Fernando, Oliver Torres (Rakitic, 62’), Ocampos, Rafa Mir, Papu Gómez.

Getafe

David Soria, Damián Suárez, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca (Cabaco, 86 ‘), Jonathan Silva (Jankto, 74’), Aleñà, Maksimovic, Florentino Luis (Vitolo, 86 ‘), Mata (Poveda, 64’), Ünal

Referee

Martínez Munuera. TA: Djené (29 ‘), Ocampos (37’), Jonathan Silva (65 ‘), Florentino Luis (83’).

Stadium

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 33,000 ESP.

The two teams went active to the green, with an intense Getafe that shielded his area to avoid the push of those of Nervión. In addition, the first occasion of the meeting came in the local area, with a mistake by Koundé which ended in Mata’s assistance to Maksimovic, who with everything in favor fell asleep after a crucial appearance by Fernando.

The warning woke up those of Lopetegui, who put one more march and they found the goal to the first of change. Rafa Mir was invented a high heel to the center of Ocampos to open the bookmark, with help from David Soria included. Next, the ‘Papu’ could have doubled the difference, but his shot from the front did not find the goal.

Before the break there was also time for controversy, with a fall in the visiting area of ​​Ocampos, the most incisive of the Sevillistas, after a Cuenca blockade that the referee did not consider punishable. For those of Quique Sánchez Flores, only Mata put the danger on Dmitrovic’s goal, but in the only approach, the forward’s header went into the hands of the Serbian. In the following, Maksimovic did score, although he did so in one action invalidated for offside previous.

After the resumption, Sevilla failed to sentence, and the game was long. Rafa Mir could have left the match on track, but when he sent the ball into the net was in an illegal position.

However, Getafe did not manage to threaten Dmitrovic’s goal at any time. In fact, the second was always closer of the premises that the so much of the tie. In the final stretch, the ‘Papu’ Gómez, who deserved the goal award, sent hooked to the stick a shot with the inside after a great driving, and Rakitic hit a center that was poisoned and left near the wood.

The changes of Quique Sánchez Flores they failed to activate the final third of their own, and Sevilla took the three points without suffering. Those of Lopetegui continue, with the triumph, the chase over Real Madrid, to which they have five points, with a game more disputed by those of the capital.