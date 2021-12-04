12/04/2021

On at 16:37 CET

Cristina Moreno

Villarreal does not raise its head. The set of Unai emery He still cannot find the path to victory in the league and despite showing a good level of play, he again paid for the lack of success. Quite the opposite of Sevilla, who got oil from a good first half with a goal from Ocampos to rediscover victory after falling last day at the Bernabéu. Only five points out of 24 possible for the yellows.

SEV

VILE

Seville

Bond; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña (Augustinsson, 63 ‘); Fernando, Joan Jordán; Ocampos (Munir, 79 ‘), Rakitic (Delaney, 57’), ‘Papu’ Gómez (Oliver Torres, 79 ‘); and Rafa Mir.

Villarreal

Rulli; Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza (Estupiñán, 72 ‘); Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros (Dia, 62 ‘), Moi Gómez (Gerard Moreno, 46’); Yeremy Pino (Chukwueze, 72 ‘) and Paco Alcácer (Alberto Moreno, 62’)

Referee

From Cerro Grande (Madrid). TA: Rakitic (45 + 3 ‘), Rafa Mir (57’) / Albiol (61 ‘), Dia (92’)

Stadium

Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. 30,865 spectators.

With the momentous Champions League match on the horizon on Wednesday and the need to join the league, Villarreal jumped onto the grass of a Sánchez Pizjuán filled to the brim. The locals, with several important casualties in their ranks, chose to exercise their dominance from the beginning, hovering around the rival goal from the first minutes.

Fifteen minutes it took the Hispanics to open the scoring. Villarreal tried to leave and Acuna stole the ball on the left wing and assisted Ocampos that finished at the bottom of the net, without Rulli could make you avoid it. Again, an error in the mark penalized all of Emery.

Far from trying to sleep the game, he continued to press the set of Lopetegui, creating danger on the wings and putting the ‘yellow submarine’ in trouble. He could even arrive the second after a shot from Rafa mir, only on the penalty spot, but that target did not go up to the scoreboard due to a previous offside.

So far the offensive production in that first half. Sevilla, despite their dominance, did not find a goal and Villarreal barely approached the domains of Bond.

The movie changed in the second half. The entrance of Gerard Moreno He gave air to the yellows and in a few minutes they generated a couple of clear occasions of danger that set off the alarms in the premises. Enough to put the overalls back on and slow the onslaught. What he did not recover was the lost ground and the game, unlike in the first half, moved to the Andalusian area.

The problems multiplied to Lopetegui what did you see how Acuna he put his hand to his thigh and asked for change. Important drop for a Sevilla that plays this Wednesday against Salzburg their options to continue in the Champions League.

Villarreal kept pushing, putting more and more pressure on the goal area. Bond. Own GerardA very clear one failed, when it was more difficult to send it out than to finish it in. He also took a hit against the post.

It was not enough. The fans at Sánchez Pizjuán went crazy and they did not stop encouraging for a second. The yellow submarine left empty despite the good sensations on the grass and kept the 16 points with which it arrived.