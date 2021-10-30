10/30/2021

On at 18:29 CEST

Francesc Ripoll

Sevilla has become strong in the Pizjuán and there is no one who wins. Not even Osasuna, who arrived as the best visitor in the League, He was able to get something out of the Seville fiefdom, which counts his games by victories. Diego Carlos and Ocampos were in charge of leaving the three points in the Andalusian capital and match with Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the top of the table.

SEV

OSA

Seville

Bond; Montiel (Navas, 58 ‘), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán (Gudelj, 70 ‘), Rakitic, Delaney (Fernando, 78’); Lamela, Ocampos and Rafa Mir (En-Nesyri, 78 ‘)

Osasuna

Juan Pérez; Areso, Unai García, David García, Cote; Oier (Moncayola, 69 ‘), Roberto Torres (R. Ibáñez, 79’), Iñigo Pérez (Budimir, 69 ‘), Darko Brasanac; Rubén García (Ontiveros, 79 ‘) and Chimy Ávila (Kike García, 69’).

Goals

1-0 M.40 Diego Carlos. 2-0 M.60 Ocampos.

Referee

From Cerro Grande (Madrid). TA: Jordán (61 ‘), Bono (89’) / Areso (54 ‘), Budimir (70’).

Incidents

Game played at Sánchez Pizjuán.

An encounter that started with a frantic pace. Both teams showed why they are being one of the best in the competition and took to the pitch with ambition to score three highly prestigious points. And it is that practically in each attack there was an occasion. It was Lamela who warned first and Oier, with a header that brushed the wood, had the clearest for the reds. The ‘Chimy’ Ávila, already installed in the eleven of Arrasate, tried at the same time that Sevilla monopolized possession of the ball. He completely took over the game and the chances followed one another. Rafa Mir sent an incomprehensible head butt from point-blank range, and Jordán, also with his head, ran into the wood. Nor it was until the edge of the rest when the respectable of the Pizjuán could celebrate a little. Diego Carlos holed a corner kick thrown by Rakitic to give his team an advantage.

There was no choice for Osasuna but to take a step forward, but it did not work out at all well. In fact, the second fit. ANDThe terrible mistake of Juan Pérez and Areso that Ocampos took the opportunity to grab the leather and score at will. Celebration with anger of the Argentine, who scored his first goal of the season and takes a good slab off of him. Sevilla let the timer run, lamenting Montiel and Delaney’s injuries and applauding En-Nesyri, who returned to play a month later.