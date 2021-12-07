12/07/2021

On at 23:24 CET

Alberto Teruel

Tables at the Olympic. Despite dominating the game from start to finish, Shakhtar failed to materialize their chances and conceded a goal on the last gasp. In this way, the Ukrainians say goodbye to Europe without being able to redeem themselves before their fans, since they have not achieved a single victory throughout the group stage.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Pyatov (Shevchenko, 86 ‘); Dodo, Krivtsov, Bondar, Korniienko (Ismaily, 67 ‘); Antonio; Marlos, Bondarenko (Barberan, 67 ‘), Sudakov (Tete, 46’), Solomon; Fernando (Mudryk, 46 ‘).

Sheriff Tiraspol

Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo; Thill; Felipe, Kolovos (Nikolov, 46 ‘), Yansane; Traoré.

Goals

1-0 M. 42 Fernando; 2-0 M. 93 Nikolov.

Referee

Donatas Rumsas (Lithuania). TA: Fernando (10 ‘), Mudryk (86’) / Addo (18 ‘), Dulanto (83’).

Stadium

Kiev Olympic Stadium

The set of Roberto de Zerbi jumped onto the field openly and dominated the game from the first moments. Marlos and Dodo they became two daggers on the right wing, and theirs were the first chances of the match. Despite the undeniable dominance of the Ukrainians, the Sheriff knew how to make the most of every action available to him, especially those that were born from the boots of Sebastien Thill.Ferdinand, with a control at the height of few, left behind the defense of the Moldovan team and released the electronic. Before heading towards the tunnel of the changing rooms, Dodó sent the ball to the crossbar. The first half had a clear dominance, and only a drastic turn from the bench could change the course of the game.

Either due to the irrelevance of the party or due to lack of faith in its revulsive, Vernydub barely moved the bench in the second half. Shakhtar monopolized the game until it entered a phase of deep lethargy, but began to be imprecise in the final minutes. As soon as you enter the field of play, Shevchenko the ball escaped from his gloves, leaving him dead in the heart of the area. In the last gasp of the match, Nikolov took advantage of an inaccuracy of the defense to tie the game and disable the initial goal of Ferdinand.