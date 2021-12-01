12/01/2021 at 21:08 CET

Jonathan Moreno

A downpour fell and Loren broke the windows of The Station. The Marbella ‘Jaws’ shattered his spell as a Spaniard and was the main architect of the win against the modest Solares, a team from the Cantabrian Regional. The Costa del Sol scored a triplet, the first of his professional career, under a blanket of water and vindicates himself with what he does best. In a duel with very little history, except for the final tachycardia, it is worth highlighting Vicente Moreno’s commitment, once again, to the prolific quarry Perica.

SUN

ESP

Solar

Lewis; Vasco, Gelo, Raba (Madrazo, 68 ‘), Pala (Rugama, 51’); Valdes, Bada (Quique, 62 ‘); Viti, Pepo (Solá, 62 ‘), Alex, Álvaro (Carral, 51’).

Spanish

Joan García; Miguelón, Sergi Gómez (Keidi Bare, 46 ‘), Calero, Dídac; Morlanes (Álvaro García, 46 ‘), Fran Mérida; Wu Lei, Melendo (Svensson, 53 ‘), Nico; Loren Morón.

Goals

0-1 M.15 Loren. 0-2 M.23 Loren. 0-3 M.50 Loren (pti.). 1-3 M.75 Gelo. 2-3 M.83 Carral.

Referee

From Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque). TA: Viti, Pepo / Dídac.

Countryside

The station. 1,900 spectators.

Artificial grass and water in abundance, explosive cocktail. Espanyol went down to the mud, or, rather, to the rubber, misconfigured their characteristic game against the increasingly numerous puddles and raised the ball to give continuity. The rain slightly balanced the forces, until Morlanes took out the periscope and broke the windows of La Estación. Nico and Dídac Vilà had warned. At a quarter of an hour they captured the greatest talent on the scoreboard. The Zaragoza ‘6’ crossed in depth, Wu Lei cushioned and yielded so that Loren, in the position of ‘killer’, will debut his perica account.

The Cantabrian orchestra led by music teacher Diego Santos sounded too forceful, with a couple of untimely entrances that outraged Sergi Gómez and Miguelón. Espanyol did not go out of tune. Nico Melamed crashed a hand-to-hand against the post and Loren, moments later, would make it 0-2. Melendo poked her over the Cantabrian rearguard and the Marbelli put her to sleep with his thigh and fired the shot with a sigh.

Local cheer

With the tie under control, the Catalan squad did not take long to cast the final tie, or so it seemed. The ‘Tiburon’ Morón caused a foul in the area and De Burgos Bengoetxea did not hesitate. The exbetic planted her in the eleven meters and, without taking a run, deceived the Trasmerano goalkeeper with a powerful blow with his right leg.

Diego Santos oxygenated his eleven and the Cantabrians reacted. Bada, on the way back, forced Joan García to intervene to get her out. Incredible reflections of the youth squad.

Solares rolled the blanket over his head and, in the last minutes, burned all the cartridges. In a stopped ball action combed by Carral, Gelo’s 1-3 would arrive. And own Carral booked the best of the night with an impact on a free kick from the three-quarter line that slipped through the squad of a misplaced Joan García. Luis prevented Svensson’s 2-4 on two clear occasions. Suffering with a reward.