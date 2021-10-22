10/21/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

The Spanish women’s team leaves Cáceres with a sweet taste in the mouth after passing over a weak Morocco (3-0), with a double of Athenea del Castillo and a goal from Amaiur Sarriegi, in the duel of preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2023.

Spain

Misa Rodríguez; Ona Batlle, Laia Aleixandri, Ivana Andrés, Ainhoa ​​Moraza (Leila Ouahabi, 57 ‘); Maitane López (Alexia Putellas, 74 ‘), Irene Guerrero (Aitana Bonmatí, min. 57), Nerea Eizaguirre (Jennifer Hermoso, min. 70); Bárbara Latorre (Mariona Caldentey, 70 ‘), Athenea del Castillo and Alba Redondo (Amaiur Sarriegi, 57’).

Morocco

Errmich Khadija; Redouani Zineb, Ait El Haj Hanane, Boukhami Siham, Chhiri Ghizlane; Mssoudy Sanaa, Chebbak Ghizlane, Elodie Nakkach (Badri Najat, 72 ‘), Tagnaout Fatima (Salmi Rania, 66’); Ayane Rosekka Annie and Sabah Seghir (Senhaji Ranya, 81 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 27 Athenea del Castillo. 2-0 M. 59 Amaiur. 3-0 M. 67 Athenea del Castillo.

Referee

Merima Celik (Bosnia). TA: Nakkach (64 ‘)

Stadium

Prince Felipe Stadium. 2,044 spectators.

It was the first visit of the national team to the Principe Felipe Stadium and the public embraced the players, who played a very solid game, without fissures, and of which Jorge Vilda must leave very happy for the work of yours.

The anthems of both countries sounded in the Prince Felipe and, after that, the collegiate Merima celik he blew his whistle to make him roll a ball that was practically only the Spanish red color.

The combined of Jorge Vilda completely dominated the ball and sent the first warning by means of Ona, who connected a shot from the edge, on a free-kick from the left, which he caught without problems Khadija. The Moroccans closed the spaces in defense well and tried to play against or through stopped balls in which they did not have to intervene Maria Rodriguez.

The two shots of the Reynald Pedros in this first half they were very distant, one went off course and the other was stopped by the Spanish goalkeeper. With a good circulation of the ball both through the center and on the two bands, in the 27th minute Athenea took advantage of a failure of Zineb to score the first goal for the national team.

A filtered pass left in a heads up to Tower with Khadija, Atlético’s extreme center crossed low in the middle of the large area, the defense did not clear the ball and Athenea only had to push it to the bottom of the meshes that was without a goalkeeper.

Redondo was able to extend the advantage of having controlled a pass from Tower, one of the most active of this period, which left her alone again in front of Khadija, but she escaped and with it concluded the play and the first 45 minutes.

Without changes in either of the two teams, the second part had the same script as the first, those in red that did not give up possession and even attacked more vehemently and those in white whose objective was to be well planted in their field to hinder local work and do damage in counterattacks.

Vilda began the carousel of changes entering Leila, Aitana and Amaiur and in the 59th minute the income increased with a goal from the latter, who had only been on the green for a minute.

Another failure of the visitors, who tried to take the offside but did not go well and allowed up to five Vilda players to face each other. Khadija, although it was Ona the one that attended the Real Sociedad forward.

The third goal, second for Athenea, it took eight minutes for another Moroccan error. A foul shot to the penalty spot that Khadija did not reject correctly and that fell to the Real Madrid attacker to, as in the first, give a slight push to the ball to the back of the goal.

The Spanish siege on the Pedros It was continuous and they never let them find their football, which caused a frustration that turned into a harder and more stuck game.

On the part of Morocco, there was only one shot of Chebbak in the final moments that was not a problem for María Rodríguez.

The players from both countries said goodbye to the fans with applause, grateful for the welcome.