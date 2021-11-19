11/19/2021 at 00:56 CET

Joel gadea

Spain will play it today against France to be in the final of the European. The cruel defeat against Portugal last night, forces the team not to fail today.

ESP

BY

Spain

Malian; Panadero, Alabart, Barroso, Bargalló -five initial- Grau, Aragonès, Carballeira and Font.

Portugal

Girao; Rafa, Joao, Alves, Magalhaes -five start- Nunes, Diogo, Pinto, Silva and Pedro.

Goals

1-0 M. 1 Alabart. 1-1 M. 3 Joao. 2-1 M. 6 Bargalló. 2-2 M. 7 Alves. 2-3 M. 19 Rafa. 2-4 M. 25 Nunes. 3-4 M. 25 Barroso. 4-4 M. 25 Bargalló 5-4 M. 28 Barroso. 6-4 M. 35 Alabart. 6-5 M. 35 Alves. 6-6 M. 41 Alves. 7-6 M. 42 Bargalló. 8-6 M. 43 Bargalló. 8-7 M. 45 Nunes. 9-7 M. 45 Barroso. 9-8 M. 47 Alves. 9-9 M. 50 Joao. 9-10 M. 50 Rafa.

Referees

F. Ferrari and Fronte (Italy). Blue to Malián / Joao, Diogo and Magalhaes.

Pavilion

Pavilhao Multiusos de Paredes. 900 spectators.

A whirlwind of emotions. This was the first half, which began with a Spain that had just won, ahead twice on the scoreboard and with the Portuguese responding. Praise and Bargalló they did, while the blaugrana Joao and Alves they tied it. Equality reigned until Coast and Nunes they broke it but, at the last minute, Muddy and Bargalló, they put it back on the horn of the break.

Madness infected both teams, who had their moments in the second half, to the point that Spain was in the very final. However, the Portuguese bravery led the locals to raise a 9-8 in the last minute of the game to the delirium of the respectable Portuguese.

With honey on its lips, Spain was left who, without time to regret, will have to rise up today against France to be able to aspire to play the final of the European Championship.