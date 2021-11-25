11/25/2021 at 22:59 CET

The Spanish team overwhelmed the Faroe Islands again and continues with a firm step towards the World Cup event in Australia and New Zealand, with goals from Esther, (3), Mariona (3), Aitana (2), Alba (2), Alexia Putellas and Sarriegi. In a clash dominated by Jorge Vilda’s from start to finish, they surpassed the result achieved in the first leg and remain leaders in the standings with full victories and no goals conceded.

ESP

FRO

Spain

Lola, Batlle (Athenea, 62 ‘), Ivana, Pereira, Leila (Carmona, 62’), Ana Torrodá (Abelleira, 62 ‘), Aitana (Putellas, 76’), Irene, Mariona (Sarriegi, 62 ‘), Esther and Alba.

Faroe Islands

Joensen, Djurhuus (Lakjui, 62 ‘), Ryan, Mittfoss (Mohr, 79’), Johannesen, Tórolvsdóttir, Johannesen, Hansen (Svarvadal, 46 ‘), Sevdal, Mortensen (Klakstein, 87’) and Lisberg (Biskopsto, 62 ‘) ).

Goals

1-0 M.2 Esther. 2-0 M.17 Aitana. 3-0 M.25 Alba. 4-0 M.38 Mariona (pen.). 5-0 M.41 Esther. 6-0 M.50 Aitana. 7-0 M.51 Alba. 8-0 M.52 Mariona. 9-0 M.57 Mariona. 10-0 M.74 Esther. 11-0 M.83 Alexia. 12-0 M.89 Sarriegi.

Referee

T. Laos (Estonia). TA: Joansen (38 ‘).

Incidents

Game played in La Cartuja.

What happened as soon as it started was a prelude to what would be seen in La Cartuja during the 90 minutes. After a series of rebounds inside the area, Esther uncorked the scoreboard for the Spanish, who did not give the Faroese a break. Spain monopolized the ball and locked up the visitors, who got fed up with running after him and suffered an ordeal. And so the goals were happening. Aitana drove into the area and crossed the leather to make the second, while Alba Redondo sent a precise center from Leila to the bottom of the tights. Before the break, Mariona from a penalty and Esther, with a bit of a ‘killer’, left the 5-0 in the light.

Same script in the second half. In fact, the players of ‘La Roja’ came out with more ‘punch’. In just eleven minutes, four more goals, the work of Esther, Aitana and Mariona twice. The completely harmless Faroese team did what they could to avoid more goals, but Again Esther, Alexia and Sarriegi closed a scandal win. One more step to be in the World Cup.