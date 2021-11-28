11/28/2021 at 18:01 CET

The Spanish women’s handball team showed that it has the necessary character to be able to dream of the World Cup that will start in a few days in Spain, after beating Germany 23-22 this Sunday, in a match that the “Guerreras” lost by three goals (19-22) in the absence of twelve minutes for the conclusion.

ESP

ALE

Spain

Navarrese; Carmen Martín (4, 3p), Almudena Rodríguez (-), Ainhoa ​​Hernández (1), Lara González (4) Campos (2) and Jennifer Gutiérrez (3) -starting team- Castellanos (ps), Arderius (3, 1p) , Eli Cesáreo (-), Laura Hernández (1), Etxeberria (3), Sole López (-), Gassama (-), Alicia Fernández (-), Espínola (1), Arcos (-) and Barbosa (1)

Germany

Eckerle; Berger (-), Maidhof (2), Grijseels (4p), Bolk (1), Lauenroth (-) and Schmelzer (-) -start team- Filter (ps), Kalf (4), Antl (1), Smits ( 3), Petersen (1), Thomaier (-), Stolle (2), Degenhardt (1), Schulze (1) and Stockenschlader (2)

Partials every 5 minutes

3-0, 4-2, 7-3, 9-6, 11-7 and 13-11 (Half time) 14-13, 15-14, 18-19, 20-22, 21-22 and 23-22 ( Final)

Referees

José Carlos Friera and Jesús Álvarez (ESP). They excluded Almudena Rodríguez and Espínola for Spain for two minutes; and Bolk (2), Degenhardt, Stolle and Stockenschlader for Germany.

Pavilion

Felipe VI of Boadilla del Monte. About 1,100 spectators.

A time in which Spain, clinging to the stops of the fireproof Silvia Navarro, recovered the defensive strength that had characterized him at the start of the game, to turn around (23-22) to a marker, in which the Germans could not add again.

After solving with note their first two commitments against Slovakia and Poland, the Spanish team submitted to the always demanding Germany, with which the “Warriors” could meet in the quarterfinals, to a test to calibrate their true level a few days before the start of the World Cup to be held in Spain.

And the truth is that, at least from the start, the sensations could not have been better for the Spanish team, thanks to a sensational defensive work, as witnessed by the more than seven minutes it took for Germany to open their score (4-1).

With Lara Gonzalez and Ainhoa ​​Hernandez impassable in the central zone and aggressive Almudena Rodriguez and Carmen Campos on the sides those of José Ignacio Prades not only closed all the roads to the German team, but they were also able to unleash their fast counterattack game.

A fast-paced game that the “Warriors” want to turn into their hallmark, for which the selector in his multiple defensive combinations seems to prioritize those that avoid attack-defense changes.

Circumstance that allowed Lara Gonzalez relive the beginnings of his career, when he aimed at a sensational gunboat, occupying the left side of the Spanish attack with more than remarkable results.

And is that Lara Gonzalez Not only did he show that he still has a powerful arm but also the ability to read the game and know the exact moment in which to connect with the pivots, as he demonstrated with the assistance to Ainhoa ​​Hernandez that allowed Spain to position themselves with an income of five goals (8-3) on the scoreboard.

A result that set off all the alarms on the German bench that was forced to urgently request a time-out to try to redirect the situation.

Stop that could not sit better to the German team, than with the presence of Xenia smits on the track, he not only improved his defensive performance, but also began to find the odd loophole in the Spanish defensive wall.

A circumstance that, together with the inaccuracies caused by the rotations, in which the central Alicia Fernández did not participate again today, suffering from some discomfort, allowed Germany to reduce its disadvantage to just two goals (13-11) at the conclusion of the first period. Advantage that was completely diluted (13-13) at the start of a second half, in which Germany began to assert more and more their physical superiority.

Quite a test of maturity for the Spanish team, which for the first time throughout the tournament encountered a rival capable of standing up to it. A scenario that had a hard time adapting to those of Jose Ignacio Prades, who was forced to interrupt the game, after seeing how Germany was placed in the 44th minute for the first throughout the whole game ahead in the score (18-19).

But even so, the Spanish team could not solve its problems both in attack, where turnovers began to appear, and in defense, unable to contain the connections with the wingers. Marlene kalf and Johanna stockenschlader, and that they allowed Germany to extend their advantage to three goals (19-22) with twelve minutes remaining.

But the “Warriors” always have the “wild card” of Silvia Navarro, which with its stops allowed Spain to reach the last five minutes of play with options to fight (22-21) for the victory and the title of champions of the tournament.

A time in which the Spanish team, clinging to Silvia Navarro, managed to recover the defensive strength from the beginning of the match until drowning a German team that failed to score a single goal more.

Fact that was not wasted Jose Ignacio Prades, which was finally forced to turn to Alexandrina Barbosa, whom he planned to give rest, to definitively turn the scoreboard (23-22) with a goal from the side.