11/30/2021

On at 23:05 CET

Cristina Moreno

The Spanish team supports the foundations of its classification for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 after the victory against Scotland. Those of Jorge Vilda They lead Group B with superiority after knocking out the, a priori, most complicated rival in this phase with a resounding 8-0 at the La Cartuja Stadium.

ESP

ESC

Spain

Cloths; Batlle, Pereira, Paredes, Leila (Olga Carmona, 65 ‘); Aitana, Patri Guijarro (Ivana Andrés, 65 ‘), Alexia Putellas (Lucía, 84’); Mariona, Amaiur Sarriegi (Esther, 74 ‘), Jenni Hermoso.

Scotland

Alexander; Mclauchlan (Ross, 74 ‘), Corsie, Howard, Docherty; Boyle, Cuthbert, Weir (Murray, 46 ‘); Robertson (Graham, 46 ‘), Evans (Clelland, 80’), Harrison (Grimshaw, 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 20 Amaiur. 2-0 M. 34 Mariona Caldentey. 3-0 M. 40 Aitana. 4-0 M. 58 Amaiur. 5-0 M. 61 Aitana. 6-0 M. 64 Alexia. 7-0 M. 79 Jenni Hermoso. 8-0 M. 83 Mariona.

Referee

Lina Lehtovaara (Finland). TA: Ivana Andrés (81 ‘)

Stadium

The Charterhouse. About 1,000 spectators.

There was a lot at stake on the grass of the Sevillian stadium and that was reflected in the intensity of the first minutes in which there were some clear chances for each team. But little by little Spain was taking command and the game began to focus on the visiting area.

Thus it did not take long for the first goal to arrive. Header from Amaiur Leila’s center and first goal on the scoreboard. Shortly after, Mariona pulled out of the hat what will surely be the goal of the year, with a distant shot that beat Alexander.

Aitana Bonmatí even expanded the scoring account. Sant Pere de Ribes was looking for the goal and she found it. Communication error of the Scottish defense that the azulgrana took advantage of to hunt the ball and send it to the back of the net.

The Scottish coach, Pedro Martinez LosaSeeking to redirect the situation, he tried three changes at the beginning of the second part, but the script hardly changed. Absolute dominance of the Spanish and constant siege to the goal of Alexander.

In just 15 minutes of play, Amaiur and Aitana they signed their doublets and definitively sentenced the match. The Gipuzkoan took advantage of a lack of connection from the British defense, followed the play and ended up getting the prize by hunting a rebound. Shortly after, Aitana she signed a personal play and after several rebounds in the area she herself ended up controlling the ball to send it between the three sticks. Prize also obtained the Ballon d’Or, Alexia putellas, kicking at the first touch an assist per band of Leila. Jenni Hermoso also did not miss her appointment with the goal and Mariona signed another double to seal the account.

With this victory, the Spanish team maintains its undefeated quality and a brilliant balance of 43 goals for and none against in this group stage.