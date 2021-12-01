12/01/2021 at 22:36 CET

Cristina Moreno

Locked, uncomfortable, as a World Championship opener tends to be. Spain, for the first time in history, were playing at home and the first match was not a walk, at least in the first half. The script changed in the second half with a great Paula Arcos in the advanced one. They knocked out the Argentines, broke the match and added the first victory to their locker with a bulging 29-13.

ESP

ARG

Spain

Navarro (1); Carmen Martín (3s), Almudena Rodríguez (2), Arderius (2, 1s), Barbosa (5, 2s), Jennifer Gutiérrez (1) and Eli Cesáreo (-) -starting team- Castellanos (ps), Campos (5, 1p), Laura Hernández (1), Etxeberria (3), Sole López (1), Gassama (3), Ainhoa ​​Hernández (1), Espínola () and Arcos (1)

Argentina

Carratú; Urban (3), Mendoza (-), Gavilán (1), Pizzo (2p), Karsten (3, 2p) and Sans (-) -starting team- Rosalez (ps), Ayelén García (-), Campigli (-) , Mena (-), Cavo (2), Gandulfo (-), Cisneros (-), Casasola (1) and Dalle Crode (1)

Partials every five minutes

2-1, 4-3, 6-4, 9-7, 9-8 and 11-10 (Rest) 13-12, 15-12, 16-12, 19-12, 26-13 and 29-13 ( Final)

Referees

Alpaidze and Berezkina (RUS). They excluded Eli Cesáreo (2), Gassama and Barbosa for Spain for two minutes; and Gavilán, Gandulfo, Karsten and Ayelén García for Argentina.

Pavilion

Torrevieja Sports Palace. About 3,500 spectators.

With maximum concentration, both teams jumped to 40-20 at the Torrevieja Sports Palace. Neither wanted to fail in the debut. Spain did not miss the first possession and Shandy cabral signed the first goal of this tournament. The response was quick from the Argentines who did not want to give up a millimeter of ground. A dynamic of goal and reply that was maintained in the first minutes. Equality was maximum and the Warriors, despite going ahead, could barely open a gap of one or two goals in the light.

The veteran Silvia Navarro, with a providential stop, kept that distance to a minimum before the break (10-11).

After the break, Argentina equaled the match for the third time with a goal from seven meters. It seemed that no one wanted to get ahead and the next four attacks ended in water. To the fifth, Maitane He put Spain ahead again. Gassama began the local takeoff, putting the difference of three goals in the bright (15-12). The cons began to work and the Albicelestes were accusing the multiple losses of the ball so that little by little the gap was opened.

In 20 minutes of the second period, the Argentines, completely stuck in attack, had added a single goal and signed a partial was 9-0. Completely on the canvas. Silvia Navarro, solid under the sticks, she joined the scoring party to add her target, the twelfth in her career with the Guerreras.

With a partial of 18/3 Spain closed the second half, signed the eight of eight in their direct duels against the Argentines