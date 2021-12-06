12/06/2021 at 22:00 CET

Cristina Moreno

Step by Step. Fulfilling the objectives set one by one. First, certify the ‘Main Round’, second, pass with the maximum possible points and full of victories. With the victory against Austria (31-19) in the third match of the preliminary round, Spain sealed the three of three and will start the second phase with four points in the locker, like Brazil, one of their next rivals.

The Central European team, which came to this game with several casualties due to covid, including its coach and some of its key players, did a good job but could not cut the distance it gave in the first stages of the game.

As it happened in the match against China, the Spanish team started generating a wide advantage over their rivals. An initial double stop of Silvia Navarro, who returned to the title after being a substitute against the Asians, led to the first goal for Spain, transformed by Eli Cesáreo. With Carmen Martin At the reins of the attack, the gap at 10 minutes was already six goals.

The Austrian team shortened the gap somewhat, taking advantage of a couple of missed attacks by the Spanish, but soon the +6 returned to the scoreboard. Supported by a large Silvia Navarro under sticks and after a timeout of Jose Ignacio Prades, the Guerreras overcame that small bump and started with their festival to close the first half with the maximum income of the match (14-6).

The second half couldn’t have started better. With a goal-to-goal goal from Merche Castellanos who had taken over from Navarrese. The Ciudad Real already tried the target against China and did not come out but this time it did, the aim did not fail before the empty Austrian goal. Their stops, they had nothing to envy to those of Navarrese in the first half. Both, with a 50% success rate in their stops, were a large part of the Spanish solvency.

While working on defense, the Spanish continued to be successful on offense and maintained a comfortable lead that the Austrian team was unable to cut back. Nor did the poor success from seven meters help, with a two out of eight.

The captain Carmen MartinWith new goals, she was the MVP of the match.

In the other match of this Group E, Argentina beat China (36-24), a victory that placed the Eduardo Gallardo on the ‘Main Round’.