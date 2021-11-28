11/28/2021 at 23:21 CET

Jesus Burgos

Ajax remains unstoppable in the Eredivisie after beating a Sparta Rotterdam by the minimum that put more complications than expected. A lonely so much of Dusan Tadic, in the final stretch of the first half, allows the set of Erik ten hag add three more points to maintain the lead in the Netherlands. A meeting marked by empty stadiums due to the new measures against COVID after the rise in cases in the country. The game was stopped for several minutes by fireworks launched onto the pitch from outside the stadium, where Dutch fans were present.

SPA

AHA

Sparta Rotterdam

M. Okoye (Van Leer, 24 ‘); G. Masouras, B. Vriends, T. Beugelsdijk, M. Heylen, M. Pinto; V. Van Crooij, A. Auassar (Engels, 73 ‘), D. Abels, B. Smeets; E. Emegha (Thy, 73 ‘).

Ajax

R. Pasveer; N. Mazraoui, J. Timber, Lisandro Martínez, D. Blind (Tagliafico, 88 ‘); E. Álvarez, R. Gravenberch, S. Berghuis; David Neres, D. Tadic and Danilo (Klaassen, 80 ‘).

Referee

Jochem Kamphuis. TA: B. Smeets, M. Engels / David Neres and J. Timber.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fourteenth day of the Eredivisie played at the Starta-Stadion Het Kasteel stadium (Rotterdam).

A party that began with equality as the dominant note. Neither team imposed its superiority over the other and the ball was present above all in the center of the field, with a blocked game that prevented more occasions from being seen in both areas. However, little by little Ajax took control of the game through possession of the ball but, for its part, Rotterdam was safe and solid behind, preventing the visitors from creating danger and generating nothing in the goal. guarded by M. Okoye, who was replaced by go Read. Best known to Spanish fans for his relationship with FC Barcelona player Lieke Martens.

After the minutes, already in the final stretch of the first half, Dusan Tadic ended a collective play where Ajax simmered a play that ended up opening the scoring of the Starta-Stadion Het Kasteel. The rest of the game was similar. A Sparta from Rotterdam practically locked in his area and holding the visiting offensive. Those of have hag They did not know or could not extend the distance but they managed to maintain the advantage and add three new points to remain at the top of the Eredivisie.