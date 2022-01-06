01/06/2022 at 20:44 CET

Sporting de Gijón gave the surprise and eliminated Villarreal, a Champions League team, from the Copa del Rey, which went ahead on the scoreboard but succumbed to a combative rival and showed its best version of the season (2-1).

Sporting

Mariño, Bogdan, Babin (Berrocal, 46 ‘), Borja López, Kravets (Pablo García, 46), Christian Rivera, Pedro Díaz (Fran Villalba, 46), Puma Rodríguez (Aitor García, 78’), Nacho Méndez, Gaspar Campos and Berto (Djurdjevic, 61 ‘)

Villarreal

Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Albiol (Foyth, 67 ‘), Pau, Pedraz (Estupiñan, 88’), Alberto Moreno, Trigueros (Parejo, 67 ‘), Capoue (Iborra, 88’), Moi Gómez, Jackson, and Dani Raba (Gerard Moreno, 46).

Goals

0-1 M. 47 Albiol. 1-1 M. 66 Djurdjevic. 2-1 M 87: Bogdan.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz. No cards.

Incidents

The Molinón. 12,400 spectators.

Sporting coach David Gallego had already warned that he was going to make a line-up thinking about Sunday’s league game against Malaga, but he repeated five players in the starting eleven -Mariño, Borja López, Pedro Díaz, Gaspar Campos and Nacho Méndez- regarding the team that drew against Lugo.

For his part, Unay Emery, whose squad allows him to make multiple combinations, kept four of the players who thrashed Levante, Rulli, Albiol, Pau Torres and Moi Gómez.

The rojiblancos came out without pressure, since the reigning champion of the Europa League was a clear favorite, and, without nerves, they played a game that was reminiscent in many moments of the one they offered in the first leg of the league.

Sporting had an unbeatable chance to get ahead on the scoreboard in a point-blank volley from side Bogdan that went high, an action that seemed to revitalize the visitors, who, from that moment, took control of the ball but without creating danger.

A shot from Trigueros first and another from Capoue, well stopped by Mariño, were the only two offensive attempts by Villarreal in the first half.

Emery did not see the tie clear and at halftime decided the entry of Gerard Moreno.

In the first attack of his team, after a corner kick that was cleared by the local defense, the ball reached Moi Gómez, who returned to center, Christian Rivera touched with his head and the ball reached the area again, where Albiol he finished off alone out of reach of Mariño.

Sporting did not collapse and he continued playing without pressure until in one of his arrivals he found a reward for the good match he was having.

Villarreal was entertained at the exit of the ball and Rulli took it out in a defective way when he was out of his goal, an error that Djurdjevic He took the opportunity to equalize the tie (m.66).

The next clear occasion was also local. Aitor García shot high when he was in an excellent position to score as the minutes passed and Villarreal was unable to assert the superiority of its squad.

Sporting’s faith was rewarded again in the 87th minute, when Aitor García saw unmarked Bogdan, who entered the area and launched a powerful cross shot that surprised Rulli amid the delirium of the Asturian team’s fans.