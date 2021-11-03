11/03/2021 at 23:01 CET

Sport.es

Second consecutive win by Sporting from Portugal (4-0) against a Besiktas without Pjanic neither Batshuayi already eliminated from this edition of the Champions League and with no options to go to the Europa League. A doublet of Gonçalves and a bit of Paulinho in the first part they put the meeting on track in the Jose Alvalade for the locals, who rounded the score in the second with the goal of Sarabia.

SPO

BES

Sporting Portugal

Adam; Feddal, Coates, Inacio; Porro (Esgaio, 17 ‘), Palhinha, Matheus (Braganca, 60’), Reis (Vinagre, 72 ‘); Sarabia, Paulinho (Santos, 60 ‘), Gonçalves (Cabral, 72’).

Besiktas

Destanoglu; Uysal, Welinton, Montero (Teixeira, 46 ‘), Yilmaz; Topal, Josef; Ghezzal (Tore, 78 ‘), Hutchinson (Ucan, 61’), Larin (Bozdogan, 61 ‘; Ozyakup, 83’); Karaman.

Goals

1-0 M.31 Gonçalves. 2-0 M.38 Gonçalves. 3-0 M.41 Paulinho. 4-0 M.56 Sarabia.

Referee

Sergey Karasev. TA: Josef (50 ‘, 90’), Larin (50 ‘).

It cost the set of Amorim open the can in the first half hour. A start of the meeting in which they encountered the setback of the injury of Pedro Porro. However, the first goal of Gonçalves It was balsamic for the locals. In fact, in just ten minutes there were three goals ahead.

The young Portuguese striker scored his second minutes later, and immediately after Paulinho he left the game seen for sentence before the break. In the second, the Sporting they limited themselves to letting the minutes go by, although they did not give up increasing their advantage in case the group had to decide on goal difference in the end.

A) Yes, Sarabia he raised the fourth to the scoreboard after taking advantage of a rebound. Eight goals in two games for the Portuguese against him Besiktas, which has already been mathematically eliminated from the Champions League and the Europa League. For its part, the victory of Ajax about him Dortmund allows the Sporting get fully into the fight for second place, which will be decided in the direct duel against the Germans.