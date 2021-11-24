11/24/2021 at 23:05 CET

Joel gadea

For the first time in the last four years, Borussia Dortmund will not be in the last 16 of the Champions League. the win that the yellows conceded in Jose Alvalade against Sporting de Portugal relegated the Germans, who accused the loss of Haaland, the lack of gunpowder in attack and play, to the Europa League.

SCP

DOR

Sporting

Adam; Coates, Feddal, Gonçalo Inácio; Pedro Porro (Ugarte, 87 ‘), Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Reis (Esgaio, 67’); Sarabia (Nuno Santos, 67 ‘), Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves (Nazinho, 87’).

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Pongracic (Tigges, 66 ‘), Akanji, Schulz (Emre Can, 45’); Witsel (Dahoud, 66 ‘); Reinier (Zagadou, 66 ‘), Reus, Bellingham; Brandt, Malen.

Goals

1-0 M. 30 Pedro Gonçalves. 2-0 M. 39 Pedro Gonçalves. 3-0 M. 81 Pedro Porro. 3-1 M. 90 Malen.

Referee

Del Cerro Grande (Spain). TA: Palhinha (55 ‘), Coates (59’), Adán (90 ‘) / Zagadou (73’). TR: Emre Can (73 ‘).

Stadium

Jose Alvalade. 42,000 viewers.

With lukewarm knowledge of the Ajax government in the group, both struggled from the beginning, without success, to take control of the game. Little by little, between how rough the game was, Dortmund tried to send but who stung in attack.

The Portuguese pearl, Pedro Gonçalves uneven the shock first, with a definition in front of Kobel after a long pass and then, with a shot placed from the front to the chagrin of the Germans. Two Portuguese pills paved the way for the Jose Alvalade.

Borussia Dortmund came out with new vigor, with a change of approach from Marco Rose. The German team bit up at the exit of the Portuguese, who did not waver in defense and went to the ‘other football’ to let the minutes pass without too much being played. Even so, the Germans had a goal disallowed before they were left with ten by expulsion of Emre can, after a thong.

It would still get worse for Dortmund. Already with one less man, Zagadou committed a penalty on Paulinho. After missing the opportunity to achieve his hat-trick Pedro Gonçalves, Pedro Porro He came like an exhalation to put the third and leave the German team on the canvas.

Borussia Dortmund would not throw in the towel, which cut differences with a goal from Doneyll Malen in the added time to make up a clear and evident result. The clash ended with no time for more, with a runaway German team and no options before a green-and-white fan fired up by the pass to the second round of the Portuguese champion.