12/12/2021 at 19:20 CET

Olympique Marseille led by Argentine Jorge Sampaoli left the Meinau stadium with the three points after beating Strasbourg (0-2) and assaulted the second place in Ligue 1 that reaches the seventeenth day.

Strasbourg

Sels; Guilbert, Perrin (Dion, 79 ‘), Nyamsi, Djiku, Caci (Lienard, 79’); Thomasson, Bellegarde, Sissoko (Gameiro, 51 ‘); Diallo, Ajorque.

Olympique Marseille

Pau López; Lirola (Guendouzi, 65 ‘), Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Kamara; Rongier (Balerdi, 86 ‘), Gueye, Payet, Luis Henrique (Gerson, 79’); Dieng (Under, 66 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 63 Dieng. 0-2 M. 82 Caleta-Car.

Referee

Mikael Lesage. TA: Stephan (38 ‘), Ajorque (49’), Nyamsi (71 ‘) / Guendouzi (69’).

Incidents

Day 18. Stade de la Meinau. 26,000 viewers.

The Marseille team, still with a pending match, took advantage of the duel between Stade Rennes and Nice, now third and fourth, to be at the top of the table, only surpassed by the leader, Paris Saint Germain.

The clash between Strasbourg and Marseille lasted an hour. Later, the Sampaoli team clearly unbalanced the duel to end the good streak of their rival, who had five games without losing and two wins in a row.

It was in 63 that the visiting team got its triumph back on track; with a center to the area of Luis Henrique who culminated in a Chilean, Senegalese Bamba Dieng.

Marseille sentenced twenty later in a corner thrown by Dimitri Payet who took advantage of, with a head, Croatian Duje Caleta-Car to once again beat goalkeeper Matz Sels.