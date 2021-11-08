11/08/2021 at 23:04 CET

Jordi Roura

A goal from Enric Gallego 10 minutes from the end knocked down a good Girona tonight in Tenerife, which despite traveling with only 13 first-team players, deserved at least one point. Again the errors in defense took their toll on Míchel’s.

TEN

GIR

Tenerife

Juan Soriano, Mellot, Carlos Ruiz, Spcic, Alex Muñoz, Rubén Díez (Mollejo, 53 ‘), Corredera, Aitor Sanz (Larrea, 46’), Sashoua (Bermejo, 53 ‘), Elady (Sergio González, 89’) and Enric Gallego.

Girona

Juan Carlos, Calavera (Dwada, 84 ‘), Bernardo (Gabri, 84’), Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Valery, Kébé, Aleix García, Baena, Jairo (Juncà, 76 ‘) and Bustos (Pablo Moreno, 70’).

Goals

1-0 M.14 Mellot. 1-1 M.46 Baena. 2-1 M.80 Gallego.

Referee

Sagués Oscoz (Basque). TA: Aitor Sanz, Sergio González, Larrea (2A, 87 ‘) / Santi Bueno and Bernardo).

Countryside

Heliodoro Rodríguez López. 10,121 spectators.

Girona was not bad in the first half, although as it has been too usual, it ended up penalized by a single error in defense. Mellot caught a bad rejection from Juanpe outside the area after a good play in attack by Tenerife, controlled and fired to put the 1-0 on the scoreboard at a quarter of an hour. Girona’s response did not take long. Bustos narrowly missed a center on the right wing and shortly after the visitors claimed a clear penalty at the hands of Sipcic that neither the referee nor the VAR wanted to see.

Girona deserved more and at the beginning of the second half it got what it deserved. Baena invented a personal move, placed the ball and sent it to the squad from outside the area. Great goal, draw and start over. He himself, shortly after, tried again, finding Juan Soriano’s answer. Girona had the game in their hand, but who found victory was Tenerife ten minutes from the end when Enric Gallego overcame Juan Carlos with an accurate shot against the lukewarm marking of Bernardo.