11/07/2021

On at 17:04 CET

Arnau montserrat

The Emirates Stadium smells like the Champions League. After a start to the season to forget, where even Arteta was very questioned, the ‘Gunners’ are sweet and added the third consecutive victory in the Premier League. Smith Rowe’s goal was enough to tie on points with fourth-placed West Ham, who host Liverpool this afternoon.

ARS

WAT

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Nuno Tavares; Saka (Martinelli 90 ‘), Lokonga, Maitland-Niles, Smith Rowe (Elneny 87’); Lacazette (Odegaard 69 ‘), Aubameyang.

Watford

Foster; Kiko Femenía, Cathcart (Fletcher 90 ‘), N’Koulou, Rose; Sissoko; Sarr, Kucka, Tufan (Joao Pedro 62 ‘), Dennis (Cucho 74’); King.

Referee

Kevin Friend. TA: Lokonga (20 ‘), Tomiyasu (30’), Aubameyang (52 ‘), Gabriel (80’) / King (10 ‘), Kucka (31’, 2A 89 ‘), Sissoko (54’)

Arsenal were better in the first 45 minutes but they were winded. Everything happened to Arteta’s team and the coin never fell heads. Saka advanced to the ‘gunners’ in the first bars of the crash but the VAR canceled it. Aubameyang brushed against the leather before the shot of the young Englishman invalidating the play for offside by Bukayo.

Ranieri’s Watford was limited to trying to come out on the counterattack and cutting Arsenal’s circulation based on interruptions. The Emirates began to warm up to the rhythm of a Rose committing one foul after another. He even despaired of a Lacazette who was knocked down inside the area by the former Tottenham side.

Aubameyang wanted to transform the penalty but failed. Rather, he was stopped by a Foster who was key before the break. The 38-year-old goalkeeper took a header from Gabriel that was half a goal. Arteta’s team deserved to go to the dressing rooms ahead and Watford came out of the first half alive.

Not a comma changed the game script after the break. Arsenal went out again with everything in search of the goal and the prize just arrived. Not without controversy involved. Sarr was lying on the ground but the ‘Gunners’ followed the play. After two dribbles by White, the rejection fell to a Smith Rowe who did not think twice from the front and finally managed to beat Foster. The VAR did not enter and the goal went up to the scoreboard.

He continued in search of more the set of the Basque coach who gave entry to Odegaard. It was a breath of fresh air and the Norwegian took the reins of the game. If it wasn’t for Aubameyang, Martin would have scored second. Her shot was already inside and the Gabonese, who was offside, threw himself to push her in an action of pure scoring instinct. From the ground he already realized that he had not made a good decision and asked for forgiveness.

Arsenal did not close the game and the result was not for errors like Gabriel and Ramsdale. The goalkeeper went out of the area, did not touch the leather neither one nor the other and King, to empty goal he sent her out. He was a bit heeled but had plenty of time to put the tie with everything in his favor. The final madness, with the broken game, did not move the score anymore. Arsenal continues its climb.