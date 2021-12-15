12/15/2021 at 23:22 CET

The Arsenal of the Spanish Mikel Arteta won this Wednesday in the London derby against West Ham (2-0), which allows him to settle in the ‘Champions zone’, from which David Moyes’ team comes out.

ARS

WHA

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Thomas, Xhaka, Martinelli (Tavares 89 ‘); Odegaard (Smith Rowe 82 ‘); Lacazette (Tavares 88 ‘).

West Ham

Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Mausaku; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini (Benrahma 76 ‘), Fornals (Ashby 84’); Michail Antonio.

Goals

1-0 M.48 Martinelli; 2-0 M.87 Smith Rowe.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Martinelli (58 ‘), Ramsdale (72’) / Coufal (11 ‘, 2A 67’)

A goal by Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli at the beginning of the second period reflected the superiority that the Gunners had shown in the first half, who were able to increase their advantage with a penalty that also meant the expulsion of Czech Vladimir Coufal, but the Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski stopped the launch of French Alexandre Lacazette. They had to wait to do it at the end, through Emile Smith Rowe.

This victory gives Arsenal for the moment the initiative in the close fight for fourth place, with 29 points, one more than West Ham, although Manchester United and Tottenham, fifth and sixth, have played fewer games.

Wolverhampton ended their losing streak of four games without winning thanks to a goal from Moroccan Romain Saiss (m.46 +) that gave them the victory at the Amex Stadium against Brighton by Rober Sánchez and Marc Cucurella (0-1) , who has not won in Premier since September 19.

Southampton also continues in low hours despite drawing in the fiefdom of Crystal Palace (2-2), which frustrated the comeback of the team led by Austrian Ralph Hasenhutti.