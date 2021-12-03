12/02/2021 at 22:42 CET

Joel gadea

Barça victory in the Champions League after three games without winning. Those of Carlos Ortega they got rid of Porto in a simple but tough clash in some phases in which they stood out Aleix gomez and Luka cindric.

FCB

Barça (20-18)

Pérez de Vargas (-), Cindric (8), Fabregas (3), Aleix Gómez (12), N’Guessan (4), Petrus (1), Mem (3) -also played- Ariño (2), Janc ( 1), Langaro (1), Maciel (-), Makuc (1), Richardson (-) and Ben Ali (2).

Porto (13-18)

Mitreviski (-), Abreu (3), Magalhaes (9), Iturriza (2), Abreu (3), Rodrigues (1), Amador (2) -alves (2), Branquinho (4), Cruz ( 6), Fernandes, Veitia, Sliskovic (1), Sousa (1) and Frandsen.

Partial

3-0; 7-4; 12-6; 14-7; 16-10; 20-13; 25-15; 28-18; 29-20; 31-24; 33-26; 38-31.

Referees

Mirza Kurtagic and Mattias Wetterwik (Sweden). Red to Pérez de Vargas (20 ‘).

Incidents

Palau Blaugrana. 1,200 spectators.

The blaugrana began imposing their rhythm thanks to Mem and Gomez, which set the tone for a Barça hurt in its pride that wanted to forget the last defeats.

Nor the expulsion of Pérez de Vargas, due to a very rigorous starting foul, he stopped the Palau team, who did not forgive and, above all, punished Porto when he had the opportunity to do so. The advantage at halftime was substantial enough to let go in some phases, when the local income exceeded ten goals.

A time out in time to avoid another misfortune of Carlos Ortega woke up the team and Aleix gomez, which ended with 12 points, accompanied by a great Luka cindric, put the final seal on a key victory needed by a Barça that returns to savor the victory after three games without doing so and takes revenge on Porto, with whom it drew in Portugal.

Now, Barça is back in the fight for the front positions in Group B, led by Kielce and Vezprem.