12/08/2021

On 12/09/2021 at 00:14 CET

Arnau montserrat

They needed to win and wait for a favor from Bayern at the Allianz Arena. Benfica did their part and Bayern did the same against Barça. The Portuguese team eliminates Barça with their victory against Dinamo Kiev and will be in the draw next Monday for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Benfica

Vlachodimos; Almeida, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Gilberto (Lazaro 73 ‘), Pizzi (Everton 59’), Weigl, Joao Mario (Taarabt 73 ‘), Grimaldo; Rafa Silva (Paulo Bernardo 82 ‘), Yaremchuk (Darwin Núñez 82’).

Dynamo Kiev

Buschan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Shaparenko, Sydorchuk (Andriyevskiy 86 ‘), Buyalskyi; Tsygankov (Karavaev 79 ‘), Garmash (Ramírez 79’), Verbic (De Pena 64 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.16 Yaremchuk; 2-0 M.22 Gilberto.

Referee

Deniz Aytekin (Germany). TA: Gilberto (24 ‘) / Zabarnyi (30’), Verbic (26 ‘), Tsygankov (44’)

The course of the game could have a totally different color. Dinamo had one of those goals that come in 100 out of 100 times. But even this goes wrong for Barça. Tsygankov will be featured on all called-goal failure recaps. He had to push her, there was no goalkeeper, he had no opposition to interfere with his shot. He sent her over the crossbar. Nobody could believe it and Da Luz woke up from a heart attack.

Benfica came back to life as the minutes passed and after a first warning from Pizzi, the score was opened. Yaremchuk ended a great combined play from Jorge Jesús’ team. The Benfica stadium fell. Just a few minutes later, the Portuguese team was on track to win with the second. Gilberto took advantage of an error in the departure of Kiev and did not forgive in the heads up.

The Portuguese lived more than calm until the arrival of the rest but after the break Dinamo had more control of the ball, even touching 65% of possession. However, this did not translate into clear scoring chances. Sydorchuk was able to add excitement to the last 20 minutes of the game but his shot went wide.

Tymchyk also had it even clearer but he found the reflections of Vlachodimos. There was no way for the Ukrainian team to leave empty. Benfica took all the loot. He did his homework.