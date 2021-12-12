12/11/2021 at 17:39 CET

Arnau montserrat

Life in the Bundesliga begins to resemble the same as always. Dortmund were one point behind Bayern two days ago and now they are six. Borussia did not go beyond the draw against Bochum in a game where gunpowder was lacking because they had plenty of chances. They did not hit and that is paid. They rescued a point five minutes from the end.

BOC

DOR

Bochum

Riemann; Stafylidis (Bella-Kotchap 90 ‘), Masovic, Leitsch, Soares; Losilla; Holtmann (Bockhorn 67 ‘), Pantovic (Tesche 80’), Elvis, Antwi-Adjei (Cristian 80 ‘); Polter (Ganvoula 68 ‘).

Dortmund

Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, Zagadou, Schulz; Can, Dahoud (Brandt 68 ‘); Bellingham, Reus, Wolf (Hazard 68 ‘); Haaland.

Goals

1-0 M.40 Polter (p.); 1-1 M.85 Brandt.

Referee

Matthias Jollenbeck. TA: Schulz (57 ‘), Hummels (57’), Zagadou (90 ‘).

Despite the dominance of the ‘borussers’ in the first half, a mistake by Kobel five minutes into the break doomed Marco Rose’s. The Dortmund goalkeeper came out feet first, as if it were just another defender, and hooked Christopher who flew off. Penalty like a cathedral.

The maximum penalty was thrown by Polter in a sublime way. Adjusted to the stick and deceiving a Kobel who went to the locker room as the villain of the Dortmund team.

Borussia came out in the form of a gale in the second half. The Bochum drew buckets of water that a ship that sooner or later gave the sensation of sinking. They took balls under sticks, Riemann made the most of himself to stop everything he could and the VAR also gave them a hand.

Marius Wolf put a low, threaded ball that beat the Bochum goalkeeper. Unfortunately for the Dortmund German, Bellingham was offside in shooting action and was in Riemann’s line of sight. After a long couple of minutes and a visit to the screen, the referee canceled the goal.

A fortnight of corners, 21 missed kicks. There was no way for Dortmund. But they have Haaland, and that’s always an advantage. The Norwegian had not been fine facing the door and dressed his version of assistant. Great individual play within the area. perfect pass for Brandt and unappealable volley inside. There were five minutes left to make the comeback but they managed them very badly. No more occasion when they needed it. New stumble and further from the lead.