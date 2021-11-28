11/28/2021

On at 21:12 CET

Arnau montserrat

Atlético de Madrid needed a victory like that. Balsamic triumph to lick European wounds and gain confidence (1-4). The only ‘but’, the goal conceded in the final stretch. Another day without a clean sheet. Of course, the rojiblanca second half had a very high level and they managed to unblock the crash with a specially inspired Lemar and Griezmann. Be careful with Cádiz, which is only one point from the relegation zone and Elche is missing a game.

CAD

ATM

Cadiz

Ledesma; Carcelén, Haroyan, Cala, Espino; Salvi, Jonsson (Fali 83 ‘), Álex Fernández (Bastida 83’), Perea (Negredo 68 ‘); Nephew (Arzamendia 77 ‘), Lozano.

Athletic

Oblak; Savic, Giménez (Felipe 33 ‘), Hermoso; Koke; Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Lemar (Correa 73 ‘), Carrasco; Griezmann, Suárez (Matheus Cunha 73 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.56 Lemar; 0-2 M.70 Griezmann; 0-3 M.76 Strap; 1-3 M.86 Lozano; 1-4 M.86 Matheus Cunha.

Referee

Gil Manzano (Extremadura). TA: Álex Fernández (24 ‘), Jonsson (82’).

Incidents

Ramón de Carranza Stadium.

The game in the Cádiz fiefdom started with high intensity and those of Cervera did not take long to send the first warning. Lozano took advantage of Giménez’s bad intervention, won the Uruguayan’s back and his center was provided by Marcos Llorente. It did not take long for the mattress team to answer with a tremendous filtered pass from Lemar for a Carrasco who did not find a clear shooting position and the Cádiz defense stopped the Belgian’s internship.

Simeone’s men took control of the game with a great level of Marcos Llorente exercising in the right lane. Griezmann sent a ball to the post to pass from Llorente in a play that, if it ended in a goal, would not have been valid because the leather crossed the bottom line. Hermoso and Savic also had their opportunity to open the scoring but they were not right either.

Cholo had to move the bench after half an hour because Giménez was dizzy after a hard blow to the face. Felipe was in charge of entering the field of play. The rojiblancos lost that superiority but curiously it was then when the clearest of the first 45 minutes arrived. Suárez was rained by a bounced ball that he tried to hook first with a volley half a meter from Ledesma. The Uruguayan sent her over the crossbar in one of those plays that he does not usually forgive.

After passing through the changing rooms, the game was animated again in both areas. Lozano was able to score for Cádiz but he did not reach the center by a hair that he walked in front of Oblak. The one who did get it right was Lemar. A delicious center from Carrasco ended up on the Frenchman’s head and in the meantime that made an exhausted Simeone sigh in relief on the bench.

The same connection could seal the victory minutes later but Lemar, in a very clear heads-up against Ledesma, did not solve well with his less skilled leg. Part of the fault was also the goalkeeper of the Cadiz team. But Thomas was sweet and if the auction did not come out, he tried to generate it. She put a step behind her back for the rise of a Marcos Llorente that put her in the heart of the area and Griezmann, with his right hand, crossed it to put the 0-2. They could breathe easy.

Cholo then took advantage to give rest to men like Suárez or a Lemar who was the best of the crash. Atlético did not slacken that took advantage of the defensive imbalances of a Cádiz that threw in the towel. The third fell after a great combination between Griezmann, Carrasco and Correa who finished the Argentine before a sold Ledesma.

The game went crazy in the closing stages with a more than strange goal from Lozano first. A ball that touched the leg of Hermoso, turned into a poisoned melon and Oblak also did his part not to prevent it from entering. The joy did not last long at the Nuevo Mirandilla because Griezmann filtered a sensational pass for Matheus Cunha who destroyed the net to seal the final 1-4.