01/05/2022 at 18:37 CET

.

Cheryshev lived one of the worst episodes of his sports career in the Copa del Rey. The improper alignment in Cádiz, wearing the Real Madrid shirt, meant the elimination of the whites from the competition. Little fault had the Russian footballer who was finally able to make peace with the KO tournament. His goal in the 93rd minute sealed Valencia’s pass against a Cartagena that not only did not deserve to lose, but also had the ticket in his possession on several unsuccessful scoring occasions.

CAR

VAL

Cartagena

Prior; Simón, Andújar, Vázquez, De la Bella (Luna 90 ‘); Boateng (De Blasis 58 ‘), Bodiger (Rubén Castro 90’); Nacho Gil (Gallar 67 ‘), Okazaki (Domingo 59’), Mohammed; Ortuño.

Valencia

Jaume; Wass, Diakhaby (Alderete 46 ‘), Guillamón, Vázquez; Musah (Cheryshev 71 ‘), Racic (Koindredi 59’), Soler; Hélder Costa (Gayà 59 ‘), Marcos André (Guedes 88’), Hugo Duro.

Goals

0-1 M.35 Carlos Soler; 1-1 M.75 Ortuño (p.); 1-2 M.90 + 3 Cheryshev.

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian). TA: Boateng (37 ‘), Vázquez (45’), Bodiger (62 ‘), Gallar (71’), De la Bella (80 ‘) / Diakhaby (45’), Vázquez (73 ‘)

Both teams, with more substitutes than starters in the eleven, sought the goal in the first ten minutes with a deflected shot from Dauda and a foray from Alfredo Ortuño which Diakhaby interposed on the local side and with a kick also outside of Carlos Soler by visitors. Soler himself, a pass from Musah, had the clearest chance with 0-0, but found no goal being close to the small area.

Yes, the Valencian midfielder was right to overtake his team by executing a direct free kick that Hélder Costa forced against De la Bella. The captain, who gave the bracelet to Doménech, put the ball out of reach of the French Prior and José Bordalás’s team took advantage in the 35th minute of a match that until then had no owner.

Follow this edition of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Immediately afterwards Doménech avoided the tie after a shot from outside the area by Alfredo Ortuño and allowed Valencia to keep the income at the end of a first half that ended with controversy for what seemed a clear penalty to Richard Boateng that was not signaled.

At the restart, with less than four minutes elapsed, Prior avoided the 0-2 with two very good clearances, first from Hélder Costa and then from Marcos André.

Luis Carrión’s men got rid of conceding the second goal and shortly after they were close to the draw with a shot from Dauda that forced Doménech to pat a corner to the despair of the Ghanaian, which was a threat all afternoon. The goalkeeper was also demanded, although somewhat less, in an attempt by Alfredo Ortuño.

The meeting, with a high and open rhythm despite the fact that the scoreboard favored Valencia with an intoned and incisive Musah, augured more emotions in its final stretch.

Gayà, finishing just to the left of the local frame, did not take advantage of an action against Bordalás and in the 75th minute the tie came. It was after a penalty committed by Jesús Vázquez touching the ball with his left elbow cutting an advance from Alfredo Ortuño. The same forward materialized the maximum penalty with a strong and unstoppable shot from above for Doménech. It was his fourth goal of the five that Cartagena has achieved in this edition of the Cup.

Cartagena reached the decisive phase more fully and had several options to dial. Alfredo Ortuño finished off in a one-on-one with the Valencian goalkeeper and he intervened moments later with a shot from Neskes and another from Dauda.

Valencia, despite being against the ropes, overcame by resorting to set pieces. A foul launched by Koba, after touching the wall and Prior, left the ball on the same line and there David Simón cleared it. And already in the 93rd minute, Cheryshev took advantage of a poor clearance by Prior after a long free kick launched by Wass and achieved the 1-2 that was final when extra time loomed.