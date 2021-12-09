12/09/2021

On at 23:36 CET

Arnau montserrat

Luckily there was nothing transcendent about the game. If Betis is left out with the ‘little penalty’ that the 3-2 meant, Seville burns. It was a procedure and Betis paid a start of total disconnection. Fortune also did not accompany Pellegrini’s men to a great extent when madness arrived at Celtic Park. They pass like seconds, but they already knew that.

CEL

BET

Celtic

Bain; Osaze, Bitton, Montgomery (Johnston 65 ‘), Scales; Welsh, Shaw (McGregor 65 ‘); Abada, Soro (Turnbull 65 ‘), McCarthy; Ajeti (Kyogo (Ewan 71 ‘).

Betis

Rui Silva; Ruibal (Montoya 76 ‘), Pezzella, Edgar, Miranda; Akoukou, Carvalho (Willian José 81 ‘); Lainez, Joaquín, Tello (Juanmi 77 ‘); Borja Iglesias.

Goals

1-0 M.3 Welsh; 1-1 M.69 Borja Iglesias; 2-1 M.72 Henderson; 2-2 M.74 Borja Iglesias; 3-2 M.79 Turnbull (p.).

Referee

Daniel Stefanski (Poland). TA: Soro (24 ‘), Shaw (33’) / Lainez (24 ‘), Pezzella (49’), Ruibal (55 ‘)

The start of the Betis game was the best reflection of what the Verdiblanco team was playing, that is, nothing. The defensive passivity of Pellegrini’s men led first to the corner kick and then to the first goal of the game. Welsh, at the near post, combed a ball that slipped into Rui Silva’s goal. It was the second minute of meeting.

If the Betic start was terrible, the reaction was quite the opposite. As the minutes passed, the Andalusian team gained weight in the game and began to step on the Scottish area. Lainez had it first after a great pass from Pezzella and then Joaquín, acting as a midfielder, who added two more clear shots that did not end in a goal.

But the best of the first half for Betis came on the last play before the break. Paul picked up a dead ball in the edge of the area and unleashed a whiplash that moved Bain’s entire goal. The crosshead took out what was a great goal.

The start of the second half turned into comings and goings and clear chances for both teams. Rui Silva took them out in Betic territory, Pellegrini’s footballers did not hit the other. Always missing a good last control, or pass.

But madness came to Celtic Park with 20 minutes to go. All the little fortune that Betis had enjoyed during the game came with Borja Iglesias’ goal. The ‘panda’ shot bounced off the post, hit the Celtic goalkeeper’s back and slipped inside.

However, the joy did not last long. Henderson, who had entered the field just seconds ago, made it 2-1 but then it was Betis who counterattacked. Borja, again, put the tie after a great filtered pass from Canales.

If it wasn’t enough, not even five minutes later, a penalty for Celtic. Penalty that the referee and those of VAR saw. Contact, minimal and it even appears to be out of the area. Turnbull made it 3-2 to close ten minutes without respite for anyone. Not even the 9 minutes added at Celtic Park prevented the defeat of Betis. The stick did it again with a shot to the crossbar. Without consequences.