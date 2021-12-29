12/29/2021 at 22:31 CET

Arnau montserrat

Chelsea have lost their shine in recent months and love to play with fire. Today it burned down and following in the City’s wake seems complicated. Brighton squeezed beautifully in many sections of the game and found the prize that did justice in the 91st minute. Cucurella and Welbeck were the villains who left the ‘blues’ touched in the fight for the Premier.

CHE

BRI

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen (Chalobah 46 ‘), Rüdiger; Pulisic, Kovacic, Jorginho, James (Marcos Alonso 27 ‘); Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi (Kanté 67 ‘); Lukaku.

Brighton

Robert; Veltman, Burn, Cucurella; Lamptey (Mwepu 66 ‘), Lallana, Bissouma, March; Moder (Alzate 88 ‘), Mac Allister (Welbeck 80’); Maupay.

Goals

1-0 M.28 Lukaku; 1-1 M.90 Welbeck.

Referee

Mike Dean. TA: Rüdiger (41 ‘), Kovacic (58’), Hudson-Odoi (64 ‘), Mason Mount (81’) / Bissouma (81 ‘)

It was an effective first half for a Chelsea that was not the great dominator. Brighton showed not a single shred of fear at Stamford Bridge and actually closed the first half deserving much more than Tuchel’s side. In the first minutes there was a creative and arriving Chelsea, but nothing special.

Azpilicueta, who was completing his 450th game in the Chelsea shirt, sent a ball to the wood after a poor aerial exit by Robert Sánchez. The ‘seagulls’ goalkeeper saved the first moments later after a shot from Mason Mount. The bad news for the Londoners came in the form of injury. One more. Reece James asked for the change after a clash with Lamptey.

After Marcos Alonso’s entry for James, the first goal came at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount put a ball from the corner for the entrance to the near post of a Romelu Lukaku who headed wonderfully. Brighton called for a foul for an arm that the Belgian let loose but the referee ignored.

From there, script change. Brighton began to tighten and put the ‘blue’ defense in trouble and a Mendy who despite not having to show off, accumulated work at times. But clearly, Moder’s just starting the second half. His shot hit the crossbar.

The second part was a non-stop. Chelsea was losing control of the hands and when he could kill the crash he was incapable. Tell Hudson-Odoi who inexplicably wasted a two for one. In the other area, Chelsea drew buckets of water and Brighton despaired as the minutes passed. Tuchel’s face half an hour from the end was a poem.

Kanté’s entry was before and after the game. Chelsea gained weight on the pitch and closed the thousand holes that were sinking the ship ‘blue’. Those of Tuchel regained control and began to stop suffering as the minutes passed. But when Chelsea seemed to have more controlled the game came to a tie.

Cucurella sent a ball with music and Welbeck, with a header, silenced Stamford Bridge.