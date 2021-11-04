11/04/2021 at 23:10 CET

Roma was about to hit rock bottom in the Conference League and once again showed their dubious start to the season after drawing against Bodo / Glimt (2-2), who touched their second consecutive victory against the Italian team after the humiliating 6-1 that he got last day.

ROM

Bod

Rome

Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Darboe (Villar 46 ‘), Vertout; Zaniolo (Shomurdov 66 ‘), Mkhitaryan (Carles Pérez 46’), El Shaarawy (Zalewski 88 ‘); Abraham (Mayoral 81 ‘).

Bodo / Glimt

Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Bjorkan; Fet, Hagen, Konradsen (Vetlesen 88 ‘); Solbakken, Botheim, Pellegrino (Mugisha 88 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.45 Solbakken; 1-1 M.54 El Shaarawy; 1-2 M.65 Botheim; 2-2 M.84 Ibañez.

Referee

Anastasios Papapetrou (Greece) TA: Cristante (75 ‘), Ibañez (78’) / Haikin (75 ‘), Solbakken (80’), Moe (87 ‘).

Incidents

Rome Olympic Stadium

José Mourinho’s team did not learn the lesson of almost two weeks ago. The alarms went off in Norway with a historical set that brought out the colors of the Portuguese coach’s men. This Thursday, He had the opportunity to redeem himself before his fans, but he did the opposite and again lost points against a lesser team.

Despite his two bad results in a row, with seven points in group C he would still qualify for the next round with two games to go. Of course, with the Ukrainian Zorya, third, at a point and willing to fight with Roma to get a ticket to the sixteenth that Bodo / Glimt also dreams of.

The person in charge of turning on the red light for the first time in the Italian capital was Ola Solbakken, who scored the first goal of the match in added time of the first half. With a left-footed shot from outside the area that entered the squad of the goal defended by Rui Patrício, he opened the scoring for Mourinho’s despair.

After, Stephan El Shaarawy drew against with a good right hand from inside the area that momentarily alleviated the penalties of Roma, unable to stop their defensive bleeding with the second from Bodo / Glimt, the work of Erik Botheim after heading a ball before the passivity of the Roman defense.

And, when the tragedy was chewed, Brazilian Roger Ibañez appeared to make up the result. On the verge of the end, the South American defender took advantage of an assist from Borja Mayoral to avoid a blushing defeat that could have called into question the work of José Mourinho.