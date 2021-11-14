11/14/2021 at 17:30 CET

Adrià Corominas

Croatia, the current world runner-up will be in Qatar 2022 after an agonizing victory against Russia (1-0) thanks to an own goal by Fedor Kudryashov in the 81st minute match, who introduced the ball into his own goal when trying to intercept a cross into the small area.

CRO

RUS

Croatia

Grbic; Juranovic (Brekalo, 75 ‘), Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Pasalic (Livaja, 75 ‘); Vlasic (Petkovic, 58 ‘), Kramaric (Stanisic, 86’), Perisic.

Russia

Safonov; Karavayev, Diveev, Fzhikiya, Kudryashov; Fomin, Barinov, Golovin (Chistyakov, 57 ‘); Ionov (Zobnin, 57 ‘), Smolov (Zabolotny, 57’), Bakaev.

Goal

1-0 M. 81, Kudryashov (own goal).

Incidents

TA: Golovin (51 ‘), Smolov (55’), Livaja (89 ‘) and Grbic (93’).

And it is that Croatia was only worth winning to repeat the World Cup. Russia, on the other hand, had enough with a draw to qualify mathematically for the World Cup. And with this intention, that of holding on and hoping that the Croatian attackers did not have their day, those of Karpin.

In addition, the heavy rain that fell throughout the match on Split made the task of the finalist of the last World Cup almost impossible. In various stages of the game, the ball could barely move and the Russians, who under Valeri Karpin did not know defeat -five victories, a draw and a single goal against-, they promised them happily.

But soccer will never cease to amaze us. Russia, which had endured 80 minutes the Croatian harassment led by a fireproof Modric and a reborn Brozovic, when he was just 10 minutes from Qatar 2022, he saw how in the dumbest move, Kudryashov put the ball into his goal before the impotence of goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and the entire Russian team.

A goal that sent his team to the repechage and that it drove the Stadion Poljud in Split crazy, full of Croats who dream again of repeating the feat of Russia 2018, when only France could deprive them of glory.