11/30/2021 at 23:16 CET

Celta de Vigo asserted the weight of logic and beat Club Deportivo Ebro by a landslide in the first round of the Copa del Rey, for which he entered the second round after a match in which he was far superior to the Zaragoza team.

EBR

CEL

Ebro

Rubén Cebollada; Sarriegi (Iñaki Santiago, 58 ‘), Meseguer (Jorge Pérez, 58’), Jorge Adán (Ballesteros, 73 ‘), Ayoze, Nahuel; Nando Quesada, Abel Suárez, Miguel Díaz (Sola, 58 ‘); Chárlez and Altube (Marvin, 66 ‘).

Celtic

Rubén Blanco; Hugo Mallo (Veiga, 61 ‘), Domínguez, Murillo, Fontán; Okay Yokuslu (Nolito, 61 ‘), Tapia; Solari, Baeza, Cervi (Kevin Vázquez, 61 ‘); and Galhardo (Santi Mina, 24 ‘) (Brais Méndez, 70’).

Goals

0-1 M. 32 Santi Mina. 0-2 M.43 Solari. 0-3 M.54 Cervi. 0-4 M.58 Cervi. 0-5. M.92 Fontán.

Referee

Mateu Lahoz (Valencian). TA: Chárlez (41 ‘).

Incidents

La Romareda. 4,500 spectators.

The Galician team, which, as is often the case in this type of event, gave opportunities to the less common, could with the enthusiasm and the desire of the Aragonese team that played a few good minutes at the beginning, but to which the first foreign goal undermined his illusion and it affected him psychologically because from then on he was no longer able to repeat that good game.

The beginning of the match presented a brave and daring Ebro who was looking for the rival goal and who defended himself well without delaying lines and without being overwhelmed.

Celta moved the ball in search of gaps but the handy team, well placed, gave no option and, on occasion, stole the ball but their cons were not able to reach the Galician team’s area since they died in their vicinity.

During the first half hour hardly anything happened, except a shot by Thiago Galhardo adjusted to the post one minute and a half into the game, which for the locals was good news.

However, from there Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet’s men put one more gear into the game and Miguel Baeza could have opened the scoring in the 31st with a point-blank volley shot that saved local goal Rubén Cebollada.

A minute later the first of the night arrived in a measured center of Franco Cervi who headed tight to the Santi Mina post that he had barely been on the pitch for eight minutes after having replaced Galhardo, who had had to retire with physical problems.

Celta went into First Division mode and in 34 an active Cervi finished off the post and when the Zaragoza team seemed to need rest like May water to cut the rival’s rhythm, the second of the Vigo team arrived, in 43, which was both of the night, after a great oriented control by Augusto Solari and an even better shot from outside the area.

The Vigo team did not lower the piston and, slowly but surely, the game matured to close the match in the first minutes of the second period with two goals from Franco Cervi in ​​the 54th and 58th minutes that closed any possibility of surprise. José Fontán rounded off the win in the extension with the fifth in the last second since he did not even have time to get out of the center.