12/19/2021 at 23:09 CET

PSG will be in the next round of the Coupe de France. The Feignies could not break the bench and sinned from inexperience with two penalties in the first half that they were sentenced. This and that Mbappé had a fine day. Two goals and an abysmal superiority. Without Leo Messi or Neymar, he always pulls the car.

Feignies

Le Meur (Fernand 55 ‘); Marigard, Kouadio (Courtin 66 ‘), Diedhiou, Calderara (Fereira 60’); Obino (Lemoine 55 ‘), Ouattara; Lachaab, Deparmentier, Bensaber (Meunier 66 ‘); Sambou.

PSG

Keylor Navas; Kehrer, Sergio Ramos (Dagba 46 ‘), Kimpembe (Bitshiabu 75’), Diallo; Paredes (Pereira 46 ‘), Verratti (Michut 64’), Eric Junior (Gharbi 64 ‘); Xavi Simons, Icardi, Mbappé.

Goals

0-1 M.16 Mbappé (p.); 0-2 M.30 Icardi; 0-3 M.51 Mbappé.

Referee

Florent Batta. No cards.

Pochettino did not want surprises against a team from the French fifth division and opted for an eleven with a face and eyes combined with a couple of pieces for the future. Eric Junior Dina and Xavi Simons, ex player of the quarry of the Barça. Mbappé and Ramos also started. The camero added minutes again. His second game with the ‘les parisiens’ shirt.

Kylian drove the Feignies defenders crazy who paid dearly for it. Mbappé danced on the ball before being knocked down inside the area. He himself was in charge of putting the 0-1 played the first quarter of an hour of the game. The French forward was also fouled on the second penalty. 15 minutes later a grab on PSG’s ‘7’ was marked as a penalty. Icardi threw it and it didn’t miss either.

Mauricio changed Ramos to rest, which added 45 minutes. Dagba entered who was in charge of assisting the third goal. Obviously, from Mbappé. Xavi Simons put a sensational ball to the side that with a pass back connected with the French forward. With the 0-3. Pochettino brought in several promising youngsters. The one who did not change was Mbappé.

The Feignies changed up to the goalkeeper. Everyone wanted to play a few minutes against the best team in France. You don’t have this opportunity every day. They fell with honor. A party for them.