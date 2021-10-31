10/31/2021

Life away from the RCDE Stadium is not easy. Espanyol will continue one more day without knowing what it is to win away from home. Getafe is resurrected at the cost of a gray game for the Blue and Whites (2-1). That and thanks to Enes Ünal. The Turkish striker was a headache and with his two goals, both beautifully made, he gave away the first three points of the season for those of Quique Sánchez Flores.

Getafe

David Soria; Damian, Djené, Mitrovic, Koffi (Jonathan Silva 65 ‘); Nyom (Florentino 81 ‘), Arambarri, Maksmivoci, Aleñá (Cuenca 81’); Ünal (Jaime Mata 77 ‘), Poveda.

Spanish

Diego López; Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Embarba (Wu Lei 90 ‘), Morlanes (Keidi Bare 72’), Darder (Yangel Herrera 46 ‘), Melendo (Loren 46’); Melamed (Puado 63 ‘), Dimata.

Goals

1-0 M.31 Ünal; 1-1 M.38 Sergi Gómez; 2-1 M.56 Ünal.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician) TA: Mitrovic (13 ‘), Ünal (21’), Djené (62 ‘), Maksimovic (66’), Jonathan Silva (70 ‘), Damiám (90’), Jaime Mata (90 ‘) / Darder (27 ‘), Puado (69’), Keidi Bare (90 ‘)

Espanyol came out alive from the first 45 minutes of a miracle. Getafe came out much more involved in the game than Vicente Moreno’s team. Luckily for Diego López. His form is outrageous. He saved the furniture against Athletic and did the same at the Coliseum. First he took a hand out of Aleñá and minutes later to Arambarri. The two very similar, the two saviors.

The azulones were comfortable on the green and Espanyol could not connect two passes in a row. Morlanes and Darder could not connect with those above and what was seen to come, came. A lateral center, a clearance by Cabrera that did not end up keeping anyone away and Koffi’s anticipation were the prelude to Ünal’s work of art. A Chilean who surprised even Diego López who could not do more.

The wake-up call awakened Moreno’s men who had been outmatched in the first half hour. But almost unintentionally Espanyol tied. The defensive misalignment of Getafe at the exit of a corner allowed a shot by Cabrera that ran into the stick and the rebound It was picked up by Sergi Gómez who made it 1-1. A semifallo auction, not very aesthetic but effective.

That Espanyol did not have a good first half was reflected after the break. Vicente moved chips and retired Melendo and Darder to enter Loren and Yangel Herrera from the start. The team had another face and came out to bite. They annulled a goal to Yangel Herrera for offside by a Dimata who had made a great previous header that David Soria took with a great save.

But the luck that accompanied the team to draw disappeared. At the best moment of the game for the parrots, another blow from Ünal. The Turkish striker first hooked a great pumped pass from Carles Aleñá. Diego López doubted whether to leave or not and it was too late. It was time to row again below the scoreboard.

The goal stopped the improvement of the Blue and Whites who were once again in tow of the azulón game. The entrance of Puado managed to stretch the team and gain meters but the chances only came from set pieces. As the minutes passed, Getafe ended up closing in on their playing field and Espanyol found a wall with which they collided over and over again.

Puado was being the most active up front and the one who best interpreted the defensive weaknesses of a very nervous Getafe who played his cards. The party was more stopped than anything else. Many fouls, injuries, scuffles. This did not suit Espanyol at all. Not even with seven minutes added did Vicente Moreno’s team find the goal, losing again four days later. They missed Raúl de Tomás.