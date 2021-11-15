11/14/2021 at 22:59 CET

Adrià Corominas

All the Greek options to get into the playoffs vanished last Thursday with Sarabia’s goal, so the clash against Kosovo, last in the group and also without any option to qualify, it was a mere formality for both.

GRE

KOS

Greece

Vlachodimos; Adroutsos, Chatzidiakos, Goutas, Tzavellas (Pavlidis, 80 ‘); Pelkas, Bouchalakis, Tsimikas; Masouras (Limnios, 86 ‘), Douvikas (Tzolis, 66’), Mantalos.

Kosovo

Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Fazliji, Aliti; Idrizi (Kastrati, 86 ‘), Shala (Halimi, 70’), Loshaj (Zhegrova, 46 ‘), Berisha; Rashica (Selmani, 80 ‘); Muriqi.

Goals

1-0 M. 44, Giorgos Masouras; 1-1 M. 76, Amir Rrahamani.

Incidents

TA: Herolind Shala (28 ‘), Vedat Muriqi (57’).

The game, at least, could serve them to say goodbye in front of their people with a victory to leave a good taste in their mouths despite the disappointment of missing another World Cup event.

But the Hellenes they accused the emotional blow that supposed the elimination to a day of the end and they were not able to say goodbye to prevailing at home against an opponent who already stole two points from them in the first leg.

And that, on the edge of rest, Giorgos Masouras managed to release the scoreboard and put the Greeks ahead after heading from inside the area a center of Dimitrios Pelkas that slipped near the base of the left goal post.

A goal just before taking the path of the changing rooms that seemed to break the plans of a Kosovar combined who never lowered his arms and that he got his reward 15 minutes from the end, when Amir rrahmani he finished off a cross to the squad to the area of Edon zhegrova after a corner kick.

Distribution of goals, distribution of points and distribution of disappointments on the way to a great tournament where it is increasingly difficult to remember the name of Greece.

Because with the appointment of Qatar 2022, they will be four consecutive international appointments that the Hellenes miss. To find them for the last time on the international scene, we must look back to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they were dismounted in the second round.