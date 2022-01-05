01/05/2022 at 18:38 CET

.

The Real Sociedad sealed the pass to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after beating Leganés 2-3 in a duel that was complicated in the second half after giving the feeling of having him sentenced to intermission. But that’s what Oyarzabal is for. The captain avoided the shipwreck, put out the rebellion led by Muñoz’s double and from the maximum penalty avoided the extension and a possible elimination.

LEG

RSO

Leganes

Villar; Rubio, Bustinza, Sergio, Quintillá; Doukouré (Pardo 55 ‘), Eraso (Naim 61’); Randelovic (Cisse 61 ‘), Muñoz (Borja Garcés 81’), Merino; Bautista (Arnaiz 55 ‘).

Real society

Ryan; Zaldúa, Le Normand, Pacheco, Diego Rico; Januzaj (Portu 46 ‘), Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Jon Ander (Silva 81’); Isak (Djouahra 81 ‘), Oyarzabal.

Goals

0-1 M.9 Isak; 0-2 M.43 Oyarzabal; 1-2 M.60 Muñoz; 2-2 M.70 Muñoz; 2-3 M.74 Oyarzabal (p.).

Referee

Mateu Lahoz (Valencian). TA: Sabin Merino (21 ‘), Bustinza (32’), Garcés (86 ‘), Quintillá (90’).

The people of Madrid returned to face their most glorious recent past, in which the rivals of the highest category visited Butarque every weekend. But the context was different, with the Copa del Rey as a backdrop and they a step below the rival.

That difference required the locals to be very focused so as not to make mistakes. But the script got smudged on the first page. A distant foul placed in the heart of the area was intercepted by the Basque team to search long for Isak, taking advantage of the defensive disorder. The rest was the merit of the Swede, who, with cold blood, defined with a subtle touch despite being heeled.

The goal gave tranquility to those of Imanol Alguacil, aware that on the contrary it was their turn to move. And so it happened. The setback encouraged the Leganenses to take a step forward, taking risks with it.

That push was not accompanied by success, but it facilitated the offensive transitions of Real Sociedad and its frantic game at the edge of the area. Olasagasti forced a good intervention from Iván Villar, although the goalkeeper was even more decisive in a one-on-one with Isak.

In the end, the threats turned to the facts and, after a failure in the departure of Eraso, Oyarzabal put the signature to a ball in depth just before the break.

The second half began as the first ended, with the visitors having the situation under control. Despite this, it was the Leganés from less to more, looking for something to worry. Juan Muñoz did it, heading an excellent cross from Randjelovic at the far post.

The host needed another one to stay alive and he arrived immediately, again through Juan Muñoz, who danced in the front of the area before scoring with a dry and low shot. From 0-2 it had gone to 2-2, with a highly motivated team that believed again.

The hope of the Leganés was extinguished soon, since in the next attack by the San Sebastián team, Rubio knocked down Oyarzabal within the area. The latter assumed responsibility for the penalty to put his own ahead again.

Real Sociedad was not scared any more, which again showed its most solid version to close the match with help, yes, from a saving stop from Ryan in the last breath.