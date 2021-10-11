10/11/2021

On at 23:35 CEST

X. Serrano

Memphis Depay was exhibited in the rout of Netherlands to Gibraltar (6-0). Although he first missed a penalty, the azulgrana retaliated with two goals, one of them from eleven meters, and another two assists. In this way, the ’10’ of the ‘Oranje’ broke a new record by becoming the top scorer of his team in a calendar year: 14 goals in 14 games. Also in the Barça key, Frenkie de Jong played 60 placid minutes and Luuk de Jong he witnessed the match from the bench.

PBA

GIB

Netherlands

Bijlow; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, F. De Jong (Weghorst, 60 ‘), Klaassen; Berghuis (Danjuma, 60 ‘), Memphis and Lang (Malen, 78’).

Gibraltar

Band; Olivero, Annesley, Wiseman, Chipolina (Brito, 46 ​​’); Walker (Badr, 80 ‘), Bosio (Ronan, 46’), Chipolina; Styche (Casciaro, 62 ‘), Torrilla (Mouelhi, 88’) and Valarino.

Goals

1-0 M. 9 Van Dijk. 2-0 M. 21 Memphis. 3-0 M. 45 + 3 Memphis (pen.). 4-0 M. 49 Dumfries. 5-0 M. 75 Danjuma. 6-0 M. 86 Malen.

Referee

Vitaliy Meshkov (Russia). TA: Torrilla (18 ‘).

Incidents

Match played in De Kuip corresponding to matchday 8 of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Beyond the goals, the match of Memphis it was a scandal. Faced with a rival with no options to compete and encouraged by an audience eager to have fun, Moordrecht’s talent brought out his extensive catalog of tricks. Elastic to slip between four rivals, heels, chops, braking abruptly that ends the rival out of the field, Olympic goal attempts … The spectacle that demanded a From Kuip that in half an hour he was already doing the wave.

Resources of beautiful invoice, but totally functional against an opponent who fought and fell locked in his own area. Memphis it was a toothache with his self-confidence and constant mobility, appearing all over the attack front. In the boots of the Barcelona player the first goal of the match would be born, a corner kick that Van Dijk he headed unopposed at the first post. Minute 9 and the very small options Gibraltar they were fading.

Despite the entity of the rival, it is worth noting the voracity of a ‘Orange‘that after each goal he sought to score the next and was associated with great fluency, constantly reaching the kitchen of a boxed rival. An opponent who, everything is said, did not hesitate to shoot in both feet. Band, the best visitor despite the result, saved a penalty to Memphis after the hands of a teammate but could not repeat the feat when the referee penalized the same infraction at the edge of the break. In between, Depay had taken advantage of a gift from Klaassen to push the 2-0.

The intermission returned the same monologue. Frenkie de Jong, with little work due to his delayed position in the center of the field, was replaced about the hour of play while Luuk verified that Van gaal prefer to Weghorst as a stout alternative in attack. Dumfries soon headed the 4-0 to the center of Lang, headline as far left instead of Gakpo. With Wijnaldum, the only novelty regarding the team that beat Latvia 1-0 on Friday.

In the final bars of the game, the ‘groguet’ Danjuma and Malen, assisted by Memphis, rounded off the Dutch win. They lacked one to equalize the score of the first round. This result keeps Netherlands as group leader with two points more than Norway, which will be measured at home on the last day. A meeting that seems like a final to achieve the direct ticket to Qatar 2022.