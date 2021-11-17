11/16/2021

On at 23:49 CET

X. Serrano

Netherlands certified on the last day his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The ‘Orange‘, absent in Russia 2018, sealed before Norway the pass as first in the group thanks to the goals of Bergwijn and Memphis in the final stretch of the match (2-0). Perhaps because of the low temperatures, perhaps because of the empty stands, it was a cold game with little action. Disappointing staging of the Nordics, eliminated without firing between the three sticks, harmless without Haaland.

PBA

NOR

Netherlands

Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, F. de Jong, Klaassen (De Roon, 73 ‘); Bergwijn, Memphis and Danjuma.

Norway

Nyland; Pedersen (Olsen, 87 ‘), Strandberg, Hanche-Olsen, Meling; Odegaard, Thorsby (Aursnes, 46 ‘), Normann (Gregersen, 74’); Elyounoussi, Sorloth and Solbakken (Hauge, 46 ‘) (King, 74’).

Goals

1-0 M. 84 Bergwijn. 2-0 M. 90 Memphis.

Referee

Clement Turpin (France). TA: Dumfries (79 ‘), De Ligt (80’) / Thorsby (39 ‘), Sorloth (43’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to day 10 of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup played behind closed doors in De Kuip.

They all jumped calculator in hand onto the icy grass of From Kuip, soulless by the absence of the public due to the increase in covid-19 infections in the country. The game was also played in Montenegro. Turkey, with two points less than Netherlands, it came tied with Norway, which he surpassed by the ‘goal average’.

When the Balkan team took the lead in Porgorica at four minutes, Norway he forgot the slightest intention to attack. The plan of the Nordic team, greatly diminished by the injury of HaalandIt was to hold the tie until the final stretch and from there try to strike the chime. He went to rest without approaching Cillessen, who saw from afar like From Ligt and Van Dijk they won Sorloth, left to its own devices, all the balls.

Perhaps infected by the prevailing coldness, Netherlands he did not want to risk either. They allowed him to command, but scarcely generated clear chances of danger. Memphis, whose will is non-negotiable, tested the goalkeeper Nyland in four rather timid shots. And the ‘groguet’ Danjuma, the other destabilizing piece in the attack ‘Orange‘, crossed in excess an auction that had made possible Frenkie de Jong with a robbery in the center of the field.

The tie of Turkey before the half hour of the game he hinted at Norway, eliminated at that time, a minimal reaction that was diluted before it came to fruition. Even the french referee Clément Turpin, who did not add a minute to the first half, seemed in a hurry to take refuge from the cold Rotterdam night.

The 1-2 of Turkey on Montenegro raised the temperature in From Kuip after the restart. Many inaccuracies, a growing tension. But the only dangerous arrival, a deflected shot from the Norwegian Aursnes after a powerful throw-in. Louis van Gaal, sitting in the stands after the scare suffered this Monday, he took notes in his famous notebook and gave directions to the bench, telephone in hand.

Actually, Van gaal did not touch anything, waiting for you Norway lose my mind. But the Nordic team did not even have the rebellion to launch themselves Cillessen. Countries Low open the can in the final stretch thanks to a shoe of Bergwijn to pass from Danjuma and in the last breath Memphis certified the classification upon completion of a counterattack. The ‘Orange‘will be in Qatar 2022.