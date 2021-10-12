10/12/2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

Portugal overwhelmed Luxembourg today (5-0) with Cristiano’s hat-trick, so that the first position of Group A, which gives the direct pass to the Qatar World Cup, will be played by the Portuguese and Serbs in the last match that the national teams will play in Lisbon, on November 14.

BY

LUX

Portugal

Rui Patricio; Cancello, Pepe, Days, Mendes; Moutinho (Joao Mario 65 ‘), Palhinha (Neves 73’), Bruno Fernandes (Guedes 80 ‘); Bernardo Silva (Nunes 80 ‘), André Silva (Leao 73’), Cristiano.

Luxembourg

You die; Jans, Chanot, Carlson, Pinto (Muratovic 87 ‘); Sinani (Veiga 88 ‘), Pereira, Barreiro, Thill (Sanches 46’); Rodrigues, Sebastien (Deville 46 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.8 Cristiano (p.); 2-0 M.13 Cristiano (p.); 3-0 M.17 Bruno Fernandes; 4-0 M.69 Palhinha; 5-0 M.87 Cristiano.

Referee

Benoit Bastien. TA: Mendes (22 ‘), Cancelo (84’) / Pereira (32 ‘)

Serbia, which defeated Azerbaijan, is first with 17 points and one game more than Portugal, which is second with 16 and who, before facing Dragan Stojkovic’s team, still have to play away against Ireland on 11 November.

In Tuesday’s match, Portugal took control of the ball from the first moment and the first time came in minute 6, when the referee whistled a penalty on Bernardo Silva, scored by Cristiano Ronaldo to score his 113th goal with ” the cinchona “. Stroke centered and up to open the can.

It was just the beginning of a meteoric start, because in the 9th minute, Cristiano starred in a start on the right, snapped, left the centrals and the Luxembourgian goalkeeper knocked down the Portuguese crack inside the area, as he arrived late to the ball.

Ronaldo had to throw it twice, since in the first attempt, although he did, André Silva entered the area prematurely. On the second attempt, he again launched it from the right, the goalkeeper guessed the trajectory and, although he brushed the ball, he raised the score 2-0.

Ronaldo already had a double in his pocket and 114 goals for Portugal after marking teams from 46 different countries. In the 17th minute, a new defensive failure by the visitors, a ball for Bernardo Silva on the right that served the gunner Bruno Fernandes, who arrived in the area to beat Moris with a cross shot.

The Portuguese fans, who had sold out 18,553 seats, went crazy at the Algarve Stadium in Lagos, before a Portuguese eleven who had left very connected, knowing that they could not play if they wanted to be the first in the group and go straight to the Qatar World Cup . With 3-0, Portugal put cruising speed until halftime, without pushing too hard.

Earlier, in 42, Cristiano had the particular hat-trick in his boots, after an excellent play on the left by André Silva, who served for the Portuguese 7. However, Ronaldo, alone in front of the goalkeeper, did not finish well and the ball went into the hands of Moris.

In the second half, Santos’ men came out with the same intensity and in minute 49, Nuno Mendes galloped down the left with a pass for Cristiano behind, although the Portuguese star finished very hard and the ball was lost through the corner line.

In 62, again the protagonist was the PSG side, who served measured for Fernandes, who could barely put the toe in front of Moris and the ball did not find a door.

One of the pearls of the match came in the 67th minute. Cancelo’s center for the heart of the area that Cristiano controls from behind, he places it at will and impales the Chilean to show off the visiting goalkeeper, who shot reflexes. In the back corner, a header from Sporting de Portugal midfielder Joao Palinha.

The apotheosis came in the 85th minute, when Neves crossed from the left to finish off Cristiano Ronaldo with a header, who sealed the “little hand” and his particular hat-trick and thus added 115 goals for Portugal.